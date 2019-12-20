Best Dividend Stocks
Astra International - ADR

Stock

PTAIY

Price as of:

$9.77 +0.08 +0.83%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
PTAIY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.16%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.11

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

15.06%

EPS $0.76

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PTAIY DARS™ Rating

PTAIY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

75,000

Open Price

$9.76

Day's Range

$9.76 - $9.91

Previous Close

$9.69

52 week low / high

$8.65 - $12.42

Percent off 52 week high

-21.34%

PTAIY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PTAIY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PTAIY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PTAIY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-09

$0.057187

2019-05-06

$0.150548

2018-10-10

$0.055561

2018-05-04

$0.130046

2017-10-06

$0.057316

2017-05-01

$0.119588

2016-09-29

$0.05935

2016-05-06

$0.116512

2015-09-29

$0.065867

2015-05-07

$0.161668

2014-10-14

$0.07435

2014-05-22

$0.185665

2013-10-11

$0.079903

2013-05-20

$0.214623

2012-10-18

$0.0976

2012-05-18

$0.209421

2011-10-26

$0.09443

2011-05-26

$0.999454

2010-10-27

$0.379175

2010-06-16

$0.710071

PTAIY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PTAIY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PTAIY

Stock not rated.

PTAIY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-13.36%

-38.38%

2years

PTAIY

News
PTAIY

Research
PTAIY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PTAIY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

PTAIY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0572

Unknown

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1505

Unknown

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0556

Unknown

2018-10-10

2018-10-11

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

Unknown

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0573

Unknown

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1196

Unknown

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0594

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1165

Unknown

2016-05-06

2016-05-10

2016-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0659

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-11-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1617

Unknown

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0744

Unknown

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1857

Unknown

2014-05-22

2014-05-27

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0799

Unknown

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2146

Unknown

2013-05-20

2013-05-22

2013-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0976

Unknown

2012-10-18

2012-10-22

2012-11-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2094

Unknown

2012-05-18

2012-05-22

2012-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0944

Unknown

2011-10-26

2011-10-28

2011-11-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9995

Unknown

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3792

Unknown

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7101

Unknown

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PTAIY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

