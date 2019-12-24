Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Active U.S. Real Estate Fund

Stock

PSR

Price as of:

$93.93 -0.64 -0.68%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.05

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PSR DARS™ Rating

PSR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$93.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

30,700

Open Price

$95.0

Day's Range

$93.93 - $95.0

Previous Close

$94.57

52 week low / high

$73.28 - $98.55

Percent off 52 week high

-4.69%

PSR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PSR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

PSR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PSR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.76165

2019-06-24

$0.75401

2019-03-18

$0.16108

2018-12-24

$0.7

2018-09-24

$0.57354

2018-06-18

$0.44086

2018-03-19

$0.30188

2017-12-18

$0.11336

2016-12-16

$1.68714

2016-09-16

$0.32307

2016-06-17

$0.25135

2016-03-18

$0.38062

2015-12-24

$0.45405

2015-12-24

$0.37466

2015-12-18

$0.84459

2015-09-18

$0.19119

2015-06-19

$0.26435

2015-03-20

$0.19626

2014-12-19

$0.60124

2014-09-19

$0.01341

2014-06-20

$0.17904

2014-03-21

$0.13068

2013-12-20

$0.59296

2013-09-20

$0.05123

2013-06-21

$0.19775

2013-03-15

$0.04461

2012-12-21

$0.49602

2012-09-21

$0.10008

2012-06-15

$0.2319

2012-03-16

$0.30332

2011-12-27

$0.0801

2011-12-16

$0.2019

2011-09-16

$0.14203

2010-12-17

$0.65216

2010-09-17

$0.12075

2010-06-18

$0.1028

2010-03-19

$0.08876

2009-12-18

$0.40463

2009-09-18

$0.08751

2009-06-19

$0.085

2009-03-20

$0.05772

2008-12-19

$0.35238

PSR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PSR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PSR

Stock not rated.

PSR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.86%

51.10%

1years

PSR

PSR

PSR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PSR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

PSR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7617

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7540

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1611

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5735

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4409

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3019

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1134

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6871

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3231

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2514

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3806

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3747

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4541

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.8446

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1912

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2644

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1963

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6012

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0134

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1790

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1307

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5930

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0512

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1978

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0446

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4960

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1001

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2319

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3033

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0801

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2019

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1420

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6522

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1208

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1028

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0888

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4046

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0577

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3524

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PSR

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

