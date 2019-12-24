Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ProShares Short QQQ

Stock

PSQ

Price as of:

$24.72 -0.06 -0.24%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

PSQ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.83%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.46

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PSQ DARS™ Rating

PSQ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,185,600

Open Price

$24.69

Day's Range

$24.68 - $24.74

Previous Close

$24.78

52 week low / high

$24.68 - $37.22

Percent off 52 week high

-33.58%

PSQ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PSQ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PSQ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PSQ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PSQ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.114641

2019-06-25

$0.132022

2019-03-20

$0.101357

2018-12-26

$0.106465

2018-09-26

$0.102042

2018-06-20

$0.077091

2018-03-21

$0.040115

2017-12-26

$0.005705

2008-12-23

$64.7104

2008-12-23

$0.053104

2008-12-23

$3.31104

2008-09-24

$2.61216

2008-06-24

$3.2192

2008-03-25

$4.17664

2007-12-20

$8.34432

2007-09-25

$13.50592

2007-06-26

$10.28304

2007-03-27

$9.49936

2006-12-20

$15.7056

PSQ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PSQ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PSQ

Stock not rated.

PSQ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

40.79%

1years

PSQ

News
PSQ

Research
PSQ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PSQ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PSQ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1146

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1014

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1065

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0771

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0401

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0057

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.3110

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$64.7104

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$2.6122

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.2192

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.1766

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$8.3443

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$13.5059

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$10.2830

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$9.4994

2007-03-26

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$15.7056

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Initial

Regular

Annual

PSQ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X