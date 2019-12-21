Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples

Stock

PSL

Price as of:

$74.4 +0.81 +1.1%

Industry

Other

PSL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.75%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.54

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

PSL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$74.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,000

Open Price

$73.86

Day's Range

$73.86 - $74.4

Previous Close

$73.59

52 week low / high

$62.13 - $76.25

Percent off 52 week high

-2.43%

PSL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PSL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PSL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PSL's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.13556

2019-06-24

$0.0843

2018-12-24

$0.16058

2018-09-24

$0.12564

2018-06-18

$0.13149

2018-03-19

$0.07268

2017-09-18

$0.11913

2017-06-16

$0.10347

2016-12-16

$0.65031

2016-09-16

$0.14369

2016-06-17

$0.32271

2015-12-18

$0.15494

2015-09-18

$0.05053

2015-06-19

$0.14335

2015-03-20

$0.32036

2014-12-19

$0.11103

2014-09-19

$0.06709

2014-06-20

$0.24487

2014-03-21

$0.05984

2013-12-20

$0.19294

2013-09-20

$0.12736

2013-06-21

$0.19427

2013-03-15

$0.0516

2012-12-21

$0.35186

2012-09-21

$0.13786

2012-06-15

$0.16634

2012-03-16

$0.04987

2011-12-16

$0.17187

2011-09-16

$0.10046

2011-06-17

$0.12825

2011-03-18

$0.05971

2010-12-17

$0.25036

2010-09-17

$0.09223

2010-06-18

$0.11183

2010-03-19

$0.02092

2009-12-18

$0.14581

2009-09-18

$0.08217

2009-06-19

$0.17352

2009-03-20

$0.0155

2008-12-19

$0.1324

2008-09-19

$0.10403

2008-06-20

$0.09793

2007-09-21

$0.07164

2007-06-15

$0.24346

2007-03-16

$0.0351

PSL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PSL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PSL

Stock not rated.

PSL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-21.40%

10.57%

1years

PSL

PSL

PSL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PSL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PSL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1356

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0843

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1606

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1256

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1315

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0727

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1191

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1035

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6503

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1437

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3227

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1549

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0505

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1434

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3204

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1110

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0671

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2449

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0598

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1929

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1274

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1943

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0516

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3519

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1379

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0499

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1719

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1005

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1283

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2504

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1118

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0209

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1458

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0822

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1735

2009-06-19

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0155

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1324

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1040

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0979

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0716

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2435

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

PSL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

