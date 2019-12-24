Best Dividend Stocks
Principal Exchange-Traded Funds - Principal Price Setters Index ETF

Stock

PSET

Price as of:

$41.3 -0.06 -0.15%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
PSET

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.87%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.77

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

PSET

Daily Snapshot

Price

$41.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,200

Open Price

$41.27

Day's Range

$41.27 - $41.33

Previous Close

$41.36

52 week low / high

$30.51 - $42.03

Percent off 52 week high

-1.74%

PSET

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PSET has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PSET

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PSET’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-01

$0.1914

2019-07-01

$0.089091

2019-04-01

$0.157

2018-12-27

$0.121315

2018-10-01

$0.101693

2018-07-02

$0.093077

2018-04-02

$0.096

2017-12-27

$0.072572

2017-12-15

$0.000149

2017-12-15

$0.027525

2017-10-02

$0.071334

2017-07-03

$0.0314

2017-04-03

$0.1246

2016-12-28

$0.11

2016-12-14

$0.0005

2016-12-14

$0.059312

2016-10-03

$0.0732

2016-07-01

$0.086

PSET's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PSET

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PSET

Stock not rated.

PSET

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

32.51%

85.79%

1years

PSET

PSET

PSET

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PSET

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

PSET

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1914

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0891

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1570

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1213

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1017

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0931

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0726

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0001

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0314

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1246

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0593

2016-12-13

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0005

2016-12-13

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0732

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0860

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PSET

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

