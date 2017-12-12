Prospect Capital Corporation
Compare PSEC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
PSEC Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
PSEC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
PSEC Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
0.00%
-28.00%
-45.68%
-55.76%
0%
1
Trade PSEC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading PSEC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading PSEC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a New York, New York based financial services and business development company founded in 1988. It lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. It is a private equity firm that typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. PSEC is affected largely by the strength of capital markets and the global macroeconomic environment. As well, PSEC faces a highly competitive market for investment opportunities, and needs to effectively capitalize on opportunities for continued growth. PSEC has been paying dividends since 2004 and has been increasing them consecutively annually since. PSEC pays out dividends monthly.
