Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Invesco PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio

Stock

PSCI

Price as of:

$72.35 -0.13 -0.18%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (PSCI)

PSCI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.62%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.45

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PSCI DARS™ Rating

PSCI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$72.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

400

Open Price

$71.88

Day's Range

$71.88 - $72.35

Previous Close

$72.48

52 week low / high

$52.15 - $72.52

Percent off 52 week high

-0.23%

PSCI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PSCI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PSCI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PSCI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PSCI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.11175

2019-06-24

$0.10348

2019-03-18

$0.10132

2018-12-24

$0.10366

2018-09-24

$0.07979

2018-06-18

$0.10263

2018-03-19

$0.08487

2017-12-18

$0.15292

2017-09-18

$0.0661

2017-06-16

$0.23896

2016-12-16

$0.22229

2016-09-16

$0.0535

2016-06-17

$0.08157

2016-03-18

$0.05283

2015-12-18

$0.15069

2015-09-18

$0.08064

2015-06-19

$0.07229

2015-03-20

$0.13705

2014-12-19

$0.17697

2014-09-19

$0.04184

2014-06-20

$0.11436

2014-03-21

$0.0471

2013-12-20

$0.11475

2013-09-20

$0.02103

2013-06-21

$0.04871

2013-03-15

$0.02859

2012-12-21

$0.50123

2012-09-21

$0.04176

2012-06-15

$0.09321

2012-03-16

$0.04102

2011-12-16

$0.07191

2011-09-16

$0.0401

2011-06-17

$0.02693

2011-03-18

$0.03699

2010-12-17

$0.11823

2010-06-18

$0.02511

PSCI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PSCI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PSCI

Stock not rated.

PSCI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.91%

20.50%

0years

PSCI

News
PSCI

Research
PSCI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PSCI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PSCI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1118

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1035

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1013

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1037

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0798

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1026

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0849

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1529

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0661

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2390

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2223

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0535

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0816

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0528

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1507

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0806

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0723

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1371

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1770

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0418

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1144

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0471

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1148

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0210

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0487

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0286

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5012

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0418

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0932

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0719

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0401

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0269

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1182

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PSCI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X