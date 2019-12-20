Best Dividend Stocks
Public Storage Dep Shs Repstg 1/1000th Pfd Sh Ben Int Ser V

Stock

PSA-PR-V

Price as of:

$25.27 +0.04 +0.16%

Industry

Other

PSA-PR-V

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.34

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PSA-PR-V DARS™ Rating

PSA-PR-V

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.27

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,800

Open Price

$25.3

Day's Range

$25.25 - $25.3

Previous Close

$25.23

52 week low / high

$21.83 - $25.73

Percent off 52 week high

-1.79%

PSA-PR-V

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PSA-PR-V has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PSA-PR-V

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PSA-PR-V's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.3359375

2019-09-11

$0.3359375

2019-06-11

$0.3359375

2019-03-12

$0.3359375

2018-12-11

$0.3359375

2018-09-11

$0.3359375

2018-06-12

$0.3359375

2018-03-13

$0.3359375

2017-12-12

$0.3359375

2017-09-12

$0.3359375

2017-06-12

$0.3359375

2017-03-13

$0.3359375

2016-12-12

$0.3359375

2016-09-12

$0.3359375

2016-06-13

$0.3359375

2016-03-14

$0.3359375

2015-12-11

$0.3359375

2015-09-11

$0.3359375

2015-06-11

$0.3359375

2015-03-12

$0.3359375

2014-12-11

$0.3359375

2014-09-11

$0.3359375

2014-06-11

$0.3359375

2014-03-12

$0.3359375

2013-12-11

$0.3359375

2013-09-11

$0.3359375

2013-06-10

$0.3359375

2013-03-11

$0.3359375

2012-12-10

$0.3769965

2010-03-11

$0.46875

2009-12-11

$0.46875

2009-09-11

$0.46875

2009-06-11

$0.46875

2009-03-12

$0.46875

2008-12-11

$0.46875

2008-09-11

$0.46875

2008-06-11

$0.46875

2008-03-12

$0.46875

2007-12-11

$0.46875

2007-09-10

$0.46875

2007-06-13

$0.46875

2007-06-13

$0.46875

2007-03-13

$0.46875

2006-12-13

$0.46875

2006-09-13

$0.46875

2006-05-31

$0.46875

2006-03-13

$0.46875

2005-12-13

$0.46875

2005-09-13

$0.46875

2005-06-13

$0.46875

2005-03-11

$0.46875

2004-12-13

$0.46875

2004-09-13

$0.46875

2004-06-14

$0.46875

2004-03-11

$0.46875

2003-12-11

$0.46875

2003-09-11

$0.46875

2003-06-12

$0.46875

2003-03-12

$0.46875

2002-12-11

$0.46875

PSA-PR-V's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PSA-PR-V

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PSA-PR-V

Stock not rated.

PSA-PR-V

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

PSA-PR-V

PSA-PR-V

PSA-PR-V

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PSA-PR-V

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

PSA-PR-V

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3359

2019-10-23

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2019-07-24

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

2019-09-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2019-05-01

2019-06-11

2019-06-12

2019-06-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2019-02-19

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2018-10-24

2018-12-11

2018-12-12

2018-12-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2018-07-25

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-09-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2018-04-25

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2018-02-20

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2017-10-25

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2017-07-26

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2017-04-26

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2017-02-22

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2016-10-26

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2016-07-27

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2016-04-26

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2016-02-15

2016-03-14

2016-03-16

2016-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2015-10-28

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2015-07-29

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2015-04-29

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2015-02-19

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2014-10-30

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2014-08-01

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2014-05-01

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2014-02-24

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2013-10-31

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2013-08-01

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2013-05-09

2013-06-10

2013-06-12

2013-06-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3359

2013-02-25

2013-03-11

2013-03-13

2013-03-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3770

2012-11-08

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2012-12-27

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2010-02-26

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2009-11-05

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2009-08-06

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2009-05-07

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2009-02-26

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2008-11-06

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2008-08-07

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2008-05-08

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2008-02-27

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2007-11-08

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2007-08-02

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2007-06-05

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-28

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2007-05-03

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2007-02-26

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2006-11-02

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2006-08-02

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2006-05-03

2006-05-31

2006-06-02

2006-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2006-02-23

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2005-11-04

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2005-08-05

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2005-05-05

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2005-03-03

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2004-11-04

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2004-08-06

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2004-05-25

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

Unknown

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2003-11-06

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2003-08-05

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2003-05-08

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2003-03-04

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

2002-11-07

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PSA-PR-V

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

