Invesco PowerShares Dynamic Industrials

Stock

PRN

Price as of:

$68.47 -0.03 -0.04%

Industry

Other

Invesco PowerShares Dynamic Industrials (PRN)

PRN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.74

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PRN DARS™ Rating

PRN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$68.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,000

Open Price

$68.49

Day's Range

$68.32 - $68.56

Previous Close

$68.5

52 week low / high

$47.61 - $69.71

Percent off 52 week high

-1.78%

PRN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PRN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PRN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PRN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.18495

2019-06-24

$0.0443

2018-12-24

$0.05141

2018-09-24

$0.04309

2018-06-18

$0.0554

2017-09-18

$0.25297

2017-06-16

$0.11112

2016-12-16

$0.14938

2016-09-16

$0.04241

2016-06-17

$0.09452

2015-12-18

$0.03621

2015-09-18

$0.03869

2015-06-19

$0.12284

2014-12-19

$0.09322

2014-09-19

$0.0117

2014-06-20

$0.04947

2014-03-21

$0.01198

2013-12-20

$0.06086

2013-09-20

$0.05804

2013-06-21

$0.0482

2012-12-21

$0.36644

2012-09-21

$0.17052

2012-06-15

$0.1557

2012-03-16

$0.04373

2011-12-16

$0.03379

2011-09-16

$0.07662

2011-06-17

$0.03621

2010-12-17

$0.07811

2010-09-17

$0.04917

2010-06-18

$0.07708

2010-03-19

$0.00503

2009-12-18

$0.23665

2009-09-18

$0.03572

2009-06-19

$0.04311

2009-03-20

$0.002

2008-12-19

$0.09174

2008-09-19

$0.02951

2008-06-20

$0.0296

2008-03-20

$0.08647

2007-12-21

$0.02055

2007-09-21

$0.01726

2007-06-15

$0.0246

2007-03-16

$0.0362

2006-12-15

$0.01397

PRN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PRN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PRN

Stock not rated.

PRN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

37.22%

393.53%

0years

PRN

PRN

PRN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PRN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

PRN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1850

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0443

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0514

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0431

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0554

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2530

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1111

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1494

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0424

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0945

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0362

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0387

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1228

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0932

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0495

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0609

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0580

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0482

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3664

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1705

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1557

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0437

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0766

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0362

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0781

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0771

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0357

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0431

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0020

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0295

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0865

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0173

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0246

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0362

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0140

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PRN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

