Invesco PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio

Stock

PRFZ

Price as of:

$137.55 +0.25 +0.18%

Industry

Other

PRFZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.49

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PRFZ DARS™ Rating

PRFZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$137.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,700

Open Price

$137.73

Day's Range

$137.46 - $137.97

Previous Close

$137.3

52 week low / high

$107.07 - $137.97

Percent off 52 week high

-0.30%

PRFZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PRFZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PRFZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PRFZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.37137

2019-06-24

$0.52735

2019-03-18

$0.17199

2018-12-24

$0.52113

2018-09-24

$0.3564

2018-06-18

$0.59394

2018-03-19

$0.08691

2017-12-18

$0.54826

2017-09-18

$0.32094

2017-06-16

$0.35932

2017-03-17

$0.02948

2016-12-16

$0.84173

2016-09-16

$0.26803

2016-06-17

$0.30773

2016-03-18

$0.09281

2015-12-18

$0.49883

2015-09-18

$0.33944

2015-06-19

$0.26909

2015-03-20

$0.20114

2014-12-19

$0.54088

2014-09-19

$0.25506

2014-06-20

$0.33537

2014-03-21

$0.02155

2013-12-20

$0.32202

2013-09-20

$0.17372

2013-06-21

$0.39585

2013-03-15

$0.02065

2012-12-21

$0.63905

2012-09-21

$0.25023

2012-06-15

$0.24905

2012-03-16

$0.0641

2011-12-16

$0.23278

2011-09-16

$0.16846

2011-06-17

$0.17322

2011-03-18

$0.01382

2010-12-17

$0.25614

2010-09-17

$0.10328

2010-06-18

$0.08919

2010-03-19

$0.00622

2009-12-18

$0.1624

2009-09-18

$0.06997

2009-06-19

$0.09804

2009-03-20

$0.03093

2008-12-19

$0.16271

2008-09-19

$0.11191

2008-06-20

$0.13831

2008-03-20

$0.07196

2007-12-21

$0.25059

2007-09-21

$0.01258

2007-06-15

$0.11827

2007-03-19

$0.0302

PRFZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PRFZ

Stock not rated.

PRFZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.55%

-4.68%

1years

PRFZ

PRFZ

PRFZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PRFZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PRFZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3714

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5274

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5211

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3564

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5939

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0869

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5483

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3209

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3593

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0295

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8417

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2680

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3077

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0928

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4988

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3394

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2691

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2011

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5409

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2551

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3354

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0216

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3220

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1737

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3959

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6391

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2502

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2491

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0641

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2328

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1685

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1732

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2561

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1033

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0892

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0062

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1624

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0980

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0309

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1627

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1119

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2506

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0126

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1183

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0302

Unknown

2007-03-19

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

PRFZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X