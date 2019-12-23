Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 Portfolio

Stock

PRF

Price as of:

$126.41 -0.68 -0.54%

Industry

Other

PRF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.16%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PRF DARS™ Rating

PRF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$126.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

154,600

Open Price

$126.58

Day's Range

$126.4 - $126.71

Previous Close

$127.09

52 week low / high

$95.29 - $127.37

Percent off 52 week high

-0.75%

PRF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PRF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PRF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PRF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.68056

2019-06-24

$0.64919

2019-03-18

$0.43369

2018-12-24

$0.65393

2018-09-24

$0.62769

2018-06-18

$0.62977

2018-03-19

$0.37428

2017-12-18

$0.62389

2017-09-18

$0.57956

2017-06-16

$0.51214

2017-03-17

$0.07716

2016-12-16

$0.90585

2016-09-16

$0.48773

2016-06-17

$0.43751

2016-03-18

$0.32975

2015-12-18

$0.73856

2015-09-18

$0.47975

2015-06-19

$0.44738

2015-03-20

$0.28474

2014-12-19

$0.54786

2014-09-19

$0.37633

2014-06-20

$0.41377

2014-03-21

$0.24112

2013-12-20

$0.41526

2013-09-20

$0.28845

2013-06-21

$0.39201

2013-03-15

$0.19545

2012-12-21

$0.47504

2012-09-21

$0.30404

2012-06-15

$0.30865

2012-03-16

$0.18414

2011-12-16

$0.36428

2011-09-16

$0.26839

2011-06-17

$0.30722

2011-03-18

$0.18247

2010-12-17

$0.33621

2010-09-17

$0.19811

2010-06-18

$0.1982

2010-03-19

$0.05857

2009-12-18

$0.23587

2009-09-18

$0.1442

2009-06-19

$0.23769

2009-03-20

$0.09816

2008-12-19

$0.33242

2008-09-19

$0.23215

2008-06-20

$0.41686

2008-03-20

$0.0119

2007-12-21

$0.40732

2007-09-21

$0.11421

2007-06-15

$0.23386

2007-03-16

$0.1236

2006-12-15

$0.20592

2006-09-15

$0.1345

2006-06-19

$0.14583

2006-03-17

$0.12172

PRF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PRF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PRF

Stock not rated.

PRF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.00%

19.10%

1years

PRF

News
PRF

Research
PRF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PRF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

PRF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6806

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6492

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4337

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6539

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6277

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6298

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3743

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6239

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5796

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5121

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0772

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9059

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4877

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3298

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7386

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4798

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4474

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2847

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5479

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3763

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4138

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2411

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4153

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2885

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3920

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1955

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3040

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3087

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1841

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3643

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2684

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3072

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3362

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1981

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1982

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0586

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2359

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1442

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2377

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0982

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3324

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2322

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4169

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4073

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1142

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2339

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1236

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2059

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1345

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1458

Unknown

2006-06-19

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1217

Unknown

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PRF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

