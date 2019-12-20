Best Dividend Stocks
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk - ADR

Stock

PPERY

Price as of:

$10.97 +0.14 +1.29%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk - ADR (PPERY)

PPERY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.24

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

28.51%

EPS $0.84

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PPERY DARS™ Rating

PPERY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

473,400

Open Price

$11.08

Day's Range

$10.9 - $11.08

Previous Close

$10.83

52 week low / high

$8.82 - $11.79

Percent off 52 week high

-6.96%

PPERY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PPERY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PPERY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PPERY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-29

$0.238339

2018-03-29

$0.201574

2017-03-23

$0.141165

2016-03-31

$0.139123

2015-03-26

$0.116241

2014-03-27

$0.148555

2013-04-26

$0.147807

2012-05-17

$0.078021

2011-06-15

$0.100979

2010-12-21

$0.014489

2010-06-09

$0.078123

2009-12-02

$0.0202569

PPERY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PPERY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PPERY

Stock not rated.

PPERY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.66%

18.24%

3years

PPERY

News
PPERY

Research
PPERY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PPERY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

PPERY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2383

Unknown

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2016

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1412

Unknown

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1391

Unknown

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1162

Unknown

2015-03-26

2015-03-30

2015-05-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1486

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1478

Unknown

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0780

Unknown

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1010

Unknown

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0145

Unknown

2010-12-21

2010-12-24

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0781

Unknown

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0203

Unknown

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2010-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PPERY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

