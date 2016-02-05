Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Aerospace & Defense

Stock

PPA

Price as of:

$69.18 +0.48 +0.7%

Industry

Other

PPA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.75%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PPA DARS™ Rating

PPA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$69.18

Quote Time

Today's Volume

102,800

Open Price

$69.0

Day's Range

$68.92 - $69.39

Previous Close

$68.7

52 week low / high

$45.98 - $70.32

Percent off 52 week high

-1.62%

PPA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PPA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PPA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PPA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.29915

2019-06-24

$0.13945

2019-03-18

$0.07393

2018-12-24

$0.13305

2018-09-24

$0.12601

2018-06-18

$0.15034

2018-03-19

$0.03475

2017-09-18

$0.25035

2017-06-16

$0.11307

2016-12-16

$0.25794

2016-09-16

$0.25615

2016-06-17

$0.13554

2016-03-18

$0.05859

2015-12-18

$0.26462

2015-09-18

$0.07203

2015-06-19

$0.10839

2015-03-20

$0.05691

2014-12-19

$0.05403

2014-09-19

$0.0982

2014-06-20

$0.06306

2013-12-20

$0.07974

2013-09-20

$0.17198

2013-06-21

$0.13778

2012-12-21

$0.12969

2012-09-21

$0.18954

2012-06-15

$0.11327

2012-03-16

$0.01099

2011-09-16

$0.09878

2011-06-17

$0.07828

2011-03-18

$0.02172

2010-12-17

$0.05727

2010-09-17

$0.04628

2010-06-18

$0.04774

2010-03-19

$0.00443

2009-12-18

$0.10428

2009-09-18

$0.04452

2009-06-19

$0.05309

2008-12-19

$0.09021

2008-09-19

$0.01884

2008-06-20

$0.03611

2007-12-21

$0.01399

2007-09-21

$0.01038

2007-06-15

$0.01862

2007-03-16

$0.01223

2006-12-15

$0.00968

2006-09-15

$0.02002

2006-06-16

$0.0212

2005-12-16

$0.02191

PPA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PPA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PPA

Stock not rated.

PPA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.10%

169.41%

1years

PPA

News
PPA

Research
PPA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PPA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

PPA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2992

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1395

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0739

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1331

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1503

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0348

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2504

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1131

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2579

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2562

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1355

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0586

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2646

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1084

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0569

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0540

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0982

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0631

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0797

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1378

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1297

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1895

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0988

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0783

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0463

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0477

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0044

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1043

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0445

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0902

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0361

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0140

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0104

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0186

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0122

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0097

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0212

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0219

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PPA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

