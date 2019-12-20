Best Dividend Stocks
Ping AN Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Ltd. - ADR - Level I

Stock

PNGAY

Price as of:

$23.65 -0.04 -0.17%

Industry

Other

PNGAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.44%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.34

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

13.97%

EPS $2.47

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


PNGAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

140,400

Open Price

$23.72

Day's Range

$23.56 - $23.89

Previous Close

$23.69

52 week low / high

$16.93 - $25.08

Percent off 52 week high

-5.70%

PNGAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PNGAY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PNGAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PNGAY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-03

$0.172274

2019-05-22

$0.275961

2018-09-05

$0.14292

2018-06-06

$0.2823

2017-08-30

$0.118896

2017-07-07

$0.12782

2016-08-31

$0.047687

2016-06-30

$0.084532

2015-09-02

$0.044595

2015-07-23

$0.129382

2014-09-08

$0.0321435

2014-06-23

$0.057798

2013-09-11

$0.0256795

2013-05-23

$0.0385075

2012-09-19

$0.018797

2012-06-29

$0.0311665

2011-08-29

$0.018587

2011-05-11

$0.0489565

2010-09-02

$0.017888

2010-05-24

$0.0352065

2009-08-26

$0.017748

2008-09-24

$0.023385

2008-04-08

$0.0629055

2007-08-24

$0.02352

2007-05-02

$0.027732

2006-08-24

$0.0140285

PNGAY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PNGAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PNGAY

Stock not rated.

PNGAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

37.61%

-18.97%

2years

PNGAY

PNGAY

PNGAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PNGAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

PNGAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1723

Unknown

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2760

Unknown

2019-05-22

2019-05-23

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1429

Unknown

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2823

Unknown

2018-06-06

2018-06-07

2018-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1189

Unknown

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1278

Unknown

2017-07-07

2017-07-11

2017-08-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0477

Unknown

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0845

Unknown

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0446

Unknown

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1294

Unknown

2015-07-23

2015-07-27

2015-08-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0321

Unknown

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0578

Unknown

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0257

Unknown

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-11-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0385

Unknown

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0188

Unknown

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0312

Unknown

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0186

Unknown

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0490

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-08-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0179

Unknown

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0352

Unknown

2010-05-24

2010-05-26

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0177

Unknown

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0234

Unknown

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0629

Unknown

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0235

Unknown

2007-08-24

2007-08-28

2007-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0277

Unknown

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0140

Unknown

2006-08-24

2006-08-28

2006-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

PNGAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X