Invesco PowerShares 1-30 Treasury Ladder Portfolio

Stock

PLW

Price as of:

$34.56 -0.07 -0.2%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco PowerShares 1-30 Treasury Ladder Portfolio (PLW)

PLW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.86%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.65

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PLW DARS™ Rating

PLW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

52,600

Open Price

$34.64

Day's Range

$34.48 - $34.64

Previous Close

$34.63

52 week low / high

$31.64 - $36.49

Percent off 52 week high

-5.29%

PLW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PLW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

PLW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PLW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.05382

2019-10-21

$0.05482

2019-09-23

$0.05482

2019-08-19

$0.05488

2019-07-22

$0.05518

2019-06-24

$0.05648

2019-05-20

$0.05998

2019-04-22

$0.05993

2019-03-18

$0.05957

2019-02-19

$0.05772

2019-01-22

$0.0583

2018-12-24

$0.05095

2018-11-19

$0.059

2018-10-22

$0.05978

2018-09-24

$0.05983

2018-08-20

$0.05691

2018-07-23

$0.05778

2018-06-18

$0.05581

2018-05-21

$0.05801

2018-04-23

$0.05782

2018-03-19

$0.05823

2018-02-20

$0.05533

2018-01-22

$0.05606

2017-12-18

$0.05214

2017-11-20

$0.05743

2017-10-23

$0.05351

2017-09-18

$0.05611

2017-08-15

$0.05482

2017-07-14

$0.05461

2017-06-15

$0.05551

2017-05-15

$0.05566

2017-04-13

$0.05613

2017-03-15

$0.05654

2017-02-15

$0.05437

2017-01-13

$0.05477

2016-12-15

$0.05516

2016-11-15

$0.051

2016-10-14

$0.0484

2016-09-15

$0.05112

2016-08-15

$0.05049

2016-07-15

$0.05133

2016-06-15

$0.05324

2016-05-13

$0.05465

2016-04-15

$0.05503

2016-03-15

$0.05539

2016-02-12

$0.05608

2016-01-15

$0.05693

2015-12-15

$0.05749

2015-11-13

$0.05888

2015-10-15

$0.05037

2015-09-15

$0.05357

2015-08-14

$0.05428

2015-07-15

$0.05616

2015-06-15

$0.0575

2015-05-15

$0.05725

2015-04-15

$0.06299

2015-03-13

$0.05928

2015-02-13

$0.05897

2015-01-15

$0.06355

2014-12-15

$0.0644

2014-11-14

$0.063

2014-10-15

$0.06032

2014-09-15

$0.063

2014-08-15

$0.06252

2014-07-15

$0.06306

2014-06-13

$0.06369

2014-05-15

$0.06404

2014-04-15

$0.06443

2014-03-14

$0.064

2014-02-14

$0.06291

2014-01-15

$0.062

2013-12-13

$0.062

2013-11-15

$0.062

2013-10-15

$0.058

2013-09-13

$0.05912

2013-08-15

$0.05812

2013-07-15

$0.05867

2013-06-14

$0.05908

2013-05-15

$0.05918

2013-04-15

$0.05963

2013-03-15

$0.06026

2013-02-15

$0.05842

2013-01-15

$0.05886

2012-12-24

$0.00102

2012-12-14

$0.0843

2012-11-15

$0.06314

2012-10-15

$0.06307

2012-09-14

$0.06321

2012-08-15

$0.06294

2012-07-13

$0.06401

2012-06-15

$0.06516

2012-05-15

$0.06599

2012-04-13

$0.06749

2012-03-15

$0.066

2012-02-15

$0.0599

2012-01-13

$0.05631

2011-12-15

$0.104

2011-11-15

$0.05

2011-10-14

$0.0675

2011-09-15

$0.0725

2011-08-15

$0.08072

2011-07-15

$0.08869

2011-06-15

$0.0824

2011-05-13

$0.08

2011-04-15

$0.082

2011-03-15

$0.0805

2011-02-15

$0.07834

2011-01-14

$0.082

2010-12-15

$0.07298

2010-11-15

$0.04034

2010-10-15

$0.05355

2010-09-15

$0.07083

2010-08-13

$0.07857

2010-07-15

$0.08397

2010-06-15

$0.08073

2010-05-14

$0.087

2010-04-15

$0.09782

2010-03-15

$0.09532

2010-02-12

$0.09694

2010-01-15

$0.09114

2009-12-15

$0.09545

2009-11-13

$0.067

2009-10-15

$0.06655

2009-09-15

$0.07622

2009-08-14

$0.08175

2009-07-15

$0.08733

2009-06-15

$0.09132

2009-05-15

$0.075224

2009-04-15

$0.07726

2009-03-13

$0.08229

2009-02-13

$0.09729

2009-01-15

$0.08398

2008-12-15

$0.076247

2008-11-14

$0.08254

2008-10-15

$0.08255

2008-09-15

$0.07587

2008-08-15

$0.08428

2008-07-15

$0.0752

2008-06-13

$0.08621

2008-05-15

$0.08767

2008-04-15

$0.0746

2008-03-14

$0.09546

2008-02-15

$0.09963

2008-01-15

$0.09741

2007-12-14

$0.15369

2007-11-15

$0.09896

PLW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PLW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PLW

Stock not rated.

PLW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.36%

-5.79%

2years

PLW

PLW

PLW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PLW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PLW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0538

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0577

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0569

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-07-13

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0557

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2017-04-12

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0544

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2017-01-12

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0484

2016-10-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0511

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0513

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0532

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2016-02-11

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0569

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0536

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0543

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0573

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2015-03-12

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-02-12

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2014-11-13

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0603

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0637

2014-06-12

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2014-03-13

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

2014-02-13

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2013-12-12

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-10-14

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0591

2013-09-12

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0591

2013-06-13

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0592

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0603

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0010

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0843

2012-12-13

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2012-10-12

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0632

2012-09-13

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2012-07-12

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0652

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2012-04-12

2012-04-13

2012-04-17

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2012-01-12

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1040

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2011-10-13

2011-10-14

2011-10-18

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0807

2011-08-12

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

2011-07-14

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0824

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-05-12

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-04-14

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2011-02-14

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-01-13

2011-01-14

2011-01-19

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0403

2010-11-12

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0536

2010-10-14

2010-10-15

2010-10-19

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0786

2010-08-12

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-07-14

2010-07-15

2010-07-19

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0807

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2010-05-13

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0978

2010-04-14

2010-04-15

2010-04-19

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0953

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0969

2010-02-11

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0911

2010-01-14

2010-01-15

2010-01-20

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0955

Unknown

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

Unknown

2009-11-13

2009-11-17

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0666

Unknown

2009-10-15

2009-10-19

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

Unknown

2009-09-15

2009-09-17

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0818

Unknown

2009-08-14

2009-08-18

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

Unknown

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0913

Unknown

2009-06-15

2009-06-17

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

Unknown

2009-05-15

2009-05-19

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0773

Unknown

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0823

Unknown

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0973

Unknown

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

Unknown

2009-01-15

2009-01-20

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

Unknown

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

Unknown

2008-11-14

2008-11-18

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

Unknown

2008-09-15

2008-09-17

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0843

Unknown

2008-08-15

2008-08-19

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

Unknown

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

Unknown

2008-06-13

2008-06-17

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

Unknown

2008-05-15

2008-05-19

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

Unknown

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0955

Unknown

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0996

Unknown

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0974

Unknown

2008-01-15

2008-01-17

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1537

Unknown

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

Unknown

2007-11-15

2007-11-19

2007-11-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

PLW

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

