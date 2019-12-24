Best Dividend Stocks
PowerShares Dynamic Bldg. & Const. (ETF)

Stock

PKB

Price as of:

$33.33 -0.29 -0.86%

Industry

Other

PKB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.43%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.14

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PKB DARS™ Rating

PKB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

14,600

Open Price

$33.58

Day's Range

$33.31 - $33.67

Previous Close

$33.62

52 week low / high

$22.31 - $34.75

Percent off 52 week high

-4.09%

PKB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PKB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

PKB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PKB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.03585

2019-06-24

$0.05077

2019-03-18

$0.00256

2018-12-24

$0.04817

2018-09-24

$0.028

2018-06-18

$0.05336

2017-12-18

$0.02511

2017-09-18

$0.01118

2017-06-16

$0.02385

2016-12-16

$0.04277

2016-06-17

$0.04449

2015-12-18

$0.01434

2015-06-19

$0.01249

2014-12-19

$0.0165

2014-06-20

$0.00453

2012-12-21

$0.08137

2012-06-15

$0.01024

2011-12-16

$0.00388

2011-09-16

$0.01156

2010-12-17

$0.78021

2009-12-18

$0.00605

2009-06-19

$0.00932

2008-06-20

$0.02267

2007-06-15

$0.02063

2006-06-16

$0.00381

2005-12-16

$0.0073

PKB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PKB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PKB

Stock not rated.

PKB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.01%

10.71%

1years

PKB

PKB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PKB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

PKB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0359

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0508

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0026

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0482

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0534

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0112

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0239

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0428

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0445

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0143

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0165

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0045

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0814

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0102

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0116

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7802

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0061

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0227

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0038

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0073

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PKB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

