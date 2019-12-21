Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Water Resource Portfolio

Stock

PHO

Price as of:

$38.6 +0.31 +0.81%

Industry

Other

Invesco PowerShares Water Resource Portfolio (PHO)

PHO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.34%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.13

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

PHO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$38.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

72,200

Open Price

$38.38

Day's Range

$38.38 - $38.61

Previous Close

$38.29

52 week low / high

$26.45 - $38.61

Percent off 52 week high

-0.03%

PHO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PHO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PHO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PHO's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.03284

2019-06-24

$0.08953

2018-12-24

$0.0502

2018-09-24

$0.0227

2018-06-18

$0.05675

2017-12-18

$0.02415

2017-09-18

$0.02062

2017-06-16

$0.05747

2016-12-16

$0.07629

2016-09-16

$0.02593

2016-06-17

$0.01407

2015-12-18

$0.06163

2015-09-18

$0.02641

2015-06-19

$0.07483

2014-12-19

$0.03799

2014-09-19

$0.02874

2014-06-20

$0.08644

2013-12-20

$0.02254

2013-09-20

$0.02389

2013-06-21

$0.08126

2012-12-21

$0.04147

2012-09-21

$0.01826

2012-06-15

$0.10029

2012-03-16

$0.02108

2011-12-16

$0.01816

2011-09-16

$0.01612

2011-06-17

$0.0743

2010-12-17

$0.07639

2010-06-18

$0.02548

2009-12-18

$0.07262

2009-09-18

$0.00436

2009-06-19

$0.03651

2009-03-20

$0.00209

2008-12-19

$0.04239

2008-06-20

$0.01919

2008-03-20

$0.01822

2007-12-21

$0.01763

2007-09-21

$0.01328

2007-06-15

$0.03052

2007-03-16

$0.02358

2006-12-15

$0.07779

2006-09-15

$0.03621

2006-06-16

$0.03737

2005-12-30

$0.02682

2005-12-16

$0.00627

PHO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PHO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PHO

Stock not rated.

PHO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.15%

1.32%

1years

PHO

PHO

PHO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PHO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

PHO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0328

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0895

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0502

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0227

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0568

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0242

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0763

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0259

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0616

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0264

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0748

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0380

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0287

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0864

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0239

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1003

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0211

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0182

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0161

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0743

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0764

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0255

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0726

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0044

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0365

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0021

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0424

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0192

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0182

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0176

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0305

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0236

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0778

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0362

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0374

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0268

Unknown

2005-12-30

2006-01-04

2006-01-31

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0063

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Initial, Special

Special

Quarter

PHO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

