Invesco PowerShares Golden Dragon Halter USX China Portfolio

Stock

PGJ

Price as of:

$42.01 +0.61 +1.47%

Industry

Other

Invesco PowerShares Golden Dragon Halter USX China Portfolio (PGJ)

PGJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.18%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PGJ DARS™ Rating

PGJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$42.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,600

Open Price

$41.78

Day's Range

$41.63 - $42.01

Previous Close

$41.4

52 week low / high

$30.57 - $42.84

Percent off 52 week high

-1.94%

PGJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PGJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PGJ's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PGJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PGJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.0188

2019-06-24

$0.05209

2018-09-24

$0.07103

2018-06-18

$0.02736

2017-12-18

$0.61403

2017-09-18

$0.10814

2017-06-16

$0.19743

2016-12-16

$0.48067

2016-09-16

$0.03156

2016-06-17

$0.04214

2015-09-18

$0.02996

2015-06-19

$0.09211

2014-12-19

$0.08091

2014-09-19

$0.03758

2014-06-20

$0.12933

2013-12-20

$0.14271

2013-09-20

$0.08023

2013-06-21

$0.0683

2012-12-21

$0.09726

2012-09-21

$0.0987

2012-06-15

$0.2465

2012-03-16

$0.01775

2011-12-16

$0.1791

2011-09-16

$0.13887

2011-06-17

$0.13784

2010-12-17

$0.11045

2010-09-17

$0.02701

2010-06-18

$0.04083

2009-12-18

$0.12291

2009-09-18

$0.02958

2009-06-19

$0.04608

2008-09-19

$0.13299

2008-06-20

$0.03779

2007-09-21

$0.04904

2007-06-15

$0.16303

2006-12-15

$0.00598

2006-09-15

$0.08011

2006-06-16

$0.1243

2005-12-16

$0.00132

2005-09-16

$0.11161

2005-06-17

$0.04962

PGJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PGJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PGJ

Stock not rated.

PGJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-48.62%

-23.57%

0years

PGJ

News
PGJ

Research
PGJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PGJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

PGJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0188

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0521

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0710

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0274

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6140

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1081

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1974

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4807

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0316

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0421

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0921

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0809

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0376

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1293

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1427

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0802

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0973

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0987

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2465

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1791

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1389

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1378

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1105

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0270

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0408

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1229

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0461

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1330

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0490

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1630

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0801

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1243

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0013

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1116

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0496

Unknown

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PGJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

