PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio

Stock

PGHY

Price as of:

$22.78 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond Portfolio (PGHY)

PGHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.41%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.23

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

PGHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

35,600

Open Price

$22.8

Day's Range

$22.74 - $22.81

Previous Close

$22.78

52 week low / high

$22.64 - $23.35

Percent off 52 week high

-2.44%

PGHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PGHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PGHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PGHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.10282

2019-10-21

$0.103

2019-09-23

$0.10099

2019-08-19

$0.09808

2019-07-22

$0.09725

2019-06-24

$0.09656

2019-05-20

$0.0975

2019-04-22

$0.10125

2019-03-18

$0.09876

2019-02-19

$0.09968

2019-01-22

$0.11352

2018-12-24

$0.09827

2018-11-19

$0.09932

2018-10-22

$0.1097

2018-09-24

$0.10236

2018-08-20

$0.108

2018-07-23

$0.1075

2018-06-18

$0.105

2018-05-21

$0.10918

2018-04-23

$0.10737

2018-03-19

$0.09975

2018-02-20

$0.09925

2018-01-22

$0.09201

2017-12-18

$0.10246

2017-11-20

$0.10178

2017-10-23

$0.1015

2017-09-18

$0.10206

2017-08-15

$0.10646

2017-07-14

$0.11077

2017-06-15

$0.11011

2017-05-15

$0.1062

2017-04-13

$0.11303

2017-03-15

$0.11796

2017-02-15

$0.12227

2017-01-13

$0.12213

2016-12-15

$0.13953

2016-11-15

$0.13256

2016-10-14

$0.18554

2016-09-15

$0.15

2016-08-15

$0.1475

2016-07-15

$0.14685

2016-06-15

$0.13

2016-05-13

$0.125

2016-04-15

$0.1

2016-03-15

$0.092

2016-02-12

$0.09

2016-01-15

$0.09

2015-12-15

$0.091

2015-11-13

$0.09122

2015-10-15

$0.0835

2015-09-15

$0.08349

2015-08-14

$0.0936

2015-07-15

$0.08945

2015-06-15

$0.08455

2015-05-15

$0.08601

2015-04-15

$0.08597

2015-03-13

$0.08926

2015-02-13

$0.08912

2015-01-15

$0.08608

2014-12-15

$0.08473

2014-11-14

$0.08435

2014-10-15

$0.08388

2014-09-15

$0.085

2014-08-15

$0.083

2014-07-15

$0.088

2014-06-13

$0.08733

2014-05-15

$0.08803

2014-04-15

$0.08734

2014-03-14

$0.09

2014-02-14

$0.08846

2014-01-15

$0.07713

2013-12-13

$0.084

2013-11-15

$0.0944

2013-10-15

$0.099

2013-09-13

$0.099

2013-08-15

$0.099

PGHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PGHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PGHY

Stock not rated.

PGHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.90%

-0.31%

0years

PGHY

PGHY

PGHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PGHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

PGHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1028

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0981

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0973

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0966

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1013

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0983

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0993

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1097

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1024

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1092

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1074

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0998

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0993

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1018

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1021

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1065

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1108

2017-07-13

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1101

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1062

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1130

2017-04-12

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1223

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

2017-01-12

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1395

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1326

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1855

2016-10-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1475

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1469

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-02-11

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0936

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0846

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0893

2015-03-12

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0891

2015-02-12

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0861

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0847

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2014-11-13

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0839

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2014-06-12

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-03-13

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2014-02-13

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-12-12

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0944

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2013-10-14

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2013-09-12

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

PGHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

