Barclays Bank PLC - FR SP ETN REDEEM 04/02/2038 USD 50 - 06739H420 Ser A

Stock

PGDDF

Price as of:

$47.16 +8.87 +23.17%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Barclays Bank PLC - FR SP ETN REDEEM 04/02/2038 USD 50 - 06739H420 Ser A (PGDDF)

PGDDF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PGDDF DARS™ Rating

PGDDF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

400

Open Price

$47.16

Day's Range

$47.16 - $47.16

Previous Close

$38.29

52 week low / high

$38.29 - $47.16

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

PGDDF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PGDDF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PGDDF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PGDDF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PGDDF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-16

$0.0148

2018-02-23

$0.0477

2018-01-17

$0.0344

2017-12-19

$0.0374

2017-11-16

$0.0222

2017-10-17

$0.0281

2017-09-19

$0.0269

2017-08-16

$0.0184

2017-07-18

$0.0246

2017-06-16

$0.0347

2017-05-16

$0.0153

2017-04-19

$0.0272

2017-03-16

$0.0103

2017-02-16

$0.0265

2017-01-18

$0.05

2016-12-16

$0.0242

2016-11-16

$0.0169

2016-10-18

$0.0235

2016-09-20

$0.0027

2016-08-16

$0.0059

2016-07-19

$0.0021

2016-06-16

$0.0133

2016-05-17

$0.0111

2016-04-19

$0.0074

2016-03-16

$0.0258

2016-02-17

$0.0875

2016-01-20

$0.0918

2015-12-16

$0.0065

2015-10-16

$0.0461

2015-09-16

$0.0371346

2015-03-17

$0.0153

2015-01-16

$0.0042

2014-11-18

$0.0039

2014-03-18

$0.0097

2014-02-19

$0.0292

2014-01-16

$0.0362

2013-12-17

$0.0337

2013-11-19

$0.019

2013-10-22

$0.0239

2013-09-17

$0.0253

2013-08-16

$0.047

2013-07-16

$0.0348

2013-06-18

$0.0454

2013-05-16

$0.0484

2013-04-16

$0.0574

2013-03-19

$0.0435

2013-02-20

$0.0382

2013-01-16

$0.0323

2012-12-18

$0.0522

2012-11-20

$0.0283

2012-10-16

$0.0002

2009-02-18

$0.0217

2009-01-16

$0.092

2008-12-16

$0.0732

2008-11-18

$0.1236

2008-10-16

$0.0498

2008-09-17

$0.0401

2008-07-16

$0.0107

PGDDF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PGDDF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PGDDF

Stock not rated.

PGDDF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

PGDDF

News
PGDDF

Research
PGDDF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PGDDF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PGDDF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0148

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0477

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0374

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0222

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0281

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0269

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-09-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

2017-08-15

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0246

2017-07-17

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

Unknown

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

Unknown

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0272

Unknown

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0103

Unknown

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-03-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

Unknown

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

Unknown

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0242

Unknown

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0169

Unknown

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

Unknown

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0027

Unknown

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0059

Unknown

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0021

Unknown

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

Unknown

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0111

Unknown

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

Unknown

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0258

Unknown

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

Unknown

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0918

Unknown

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0065

Unknown

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

Unknown

2015-10-16

2015-10-20

2015-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0371

Unknown

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

Unknown

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2015-01-16

2015-01-21

2015-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0097

Unknown

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0292

Unknown

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0362

Unknown

2014-01-16

2014-01-21

2014-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0337

Unknown

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

Unknown

2013-11-19

2013-11-21

2013-11-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0239

Unknown

2013-10-22

2013-10-22

2013-10-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0253

Unknown

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

Unknown

2013-08-16

2013-08-20

2013-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0348

Unknown

2013-07-16

2013-07-18

2013-07-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

Unknown

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0484

Unknown

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

Unknown

2013-04-16

2013-04-18

2013-04-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

Unknown

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0382

Unknown

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-02-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0323

Unknown

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

Unknown

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

Unknown

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0002

Unknown

2012-10-16

2012-10-18

2012-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0217

Unknown

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

Unknown

2009-01-16

2009-01-21

2009-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0732

Unknown

2008-12-16

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1236

Unknown

2008-11-18

2008-11-20

2008-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0498

Unknown

2008-10-16

2008-10-20

2008-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0401

Unknown

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0107

Unknown

2008-07-16

2008-07-18

2008-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0338

Unknown

Unknown

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0331

Unknown

Unknown

2008-02-22

2008-02-25

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

PGDDF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

