Invesco PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary

Stock

PEZ

Price as of:

$55.02 -0.42 -0.76%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary (PEZ)

PEZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.02%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.01

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PEZ DARS™ Rating

PEZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$55.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,800

Open Price

$55.51

Day's Range

$55.02 - $55.51

Previous Close

$55.44

52 week low / high

$43.41 - $57.84

Percent off 52 week high

-4.88%

PEZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PEZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PEZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

PEZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PEZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.00241

2018-12-24

$0.05216

2018-09-24

$0.03772

2018-06-18

$0.08204

2018-03-19

$0.01466

2017-12-18

$0.04772

2017-09-18

$0.13471

2017-06-16

$0.02653

2016-12-16

$0.07343

2016-09-16

$0.05379

2016-06-17

$0.22053

2015-12-18

$0.042

2015-09-18

$0.03442

2015-06-19

$0.05296

2015-03-20

$0.15399

2014-12-19

$0.02454

2014-06-20

$0.01516

2014-03-21

$0.02641

2013-12-20

$0.05272

2013-09-20

$0.02612

2013-06-21

$0.0905

2013-03-15

$0.02025

2012-12-21

$0.22797

2012-09-21

$0.0416

2012-06-15

$0.04891

2011-12-16

$0.10058

2011-09-16

$0.02596

2011-06-17

$0.06547

2010-12-17

$0.12979

2010-09-17

$0.02669

2010-06-18

$0.01309

2009-12-18

$0.03513

2009-06-19

$0.02021

2008-12-19

$0.14328

2008-09-19

$0.01972

2007-12-21

$0.04133

2007-06-15

$0.08893

2006-12-15

$0.16398

PEZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PEZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PEZ

Stock not rated.

PEZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-69.74%

-94.83%

0years

PEZ

PEZ

PEZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PEZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

PEZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0024

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0522

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0377

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0820

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0147

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0477

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1347

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0265

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0734

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0538

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2205

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0420

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0530

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1540

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0245

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0152

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0264

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0527

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0261

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0905

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0203

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2280

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0416

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0489

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1006

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0260

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0655

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1298

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0131

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0202

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0197

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PEZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X