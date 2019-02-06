Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Parallel Energy Trust - Unit

Stock

PEYTF

Price as of:

$0.0 N/A 0

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Parallel Energy Trust - Unit (PEYTF)

PEYTF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PEYTF DARS™ Rating

PEYTF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,000

Open Price

$0.0

Day's Range

$0.0 - $0.0

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$0.0 - $0.0

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

PEYTF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PEYTF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PEYTF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PEYTF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PEYTF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2015-03-27

$0.0079

2015-02-25

$0.008

2015-01-28

$0.008

2014-12-29

$0.0215

2014-11-26

$0.0444

2014-10-29

$0.0447

2014-09-26

$0.0448

2014-08-27

$0.046

2014-07-29

$0.0461

2014-06-26

$0.0468

2014-05-28

$0.046

2014-04-28

$0.0453

2014-03-27

$0.0453

2014-02-26

$0.0449

2014-01-29

$0.0447

2013-12-27

$0.0467

2013-11-27

$0.0472

2013-10-29

$0.0478

2013-09-26

$0.0485

2013-08-28

$0.0477

2013-07-29

$0.0487

2013-06-26

$0.0478

2013-05-29

$0.0483

2013-04-26

$0.0492

2013-03-26

$0.0492

2013-02-26

$0.0487

2013-01-29

$0.0499

2012-12-27

$0.0503

2012-11-28

$0.0806

2012-10-29

$0.0799

2012-09-26

$0.0813

2012-08-29

$0.0809

2012-07-27

$0.0798

2012-06-27

$0.0781

2012-05-29

$0.0782

2012-04-26

$0.0811

2012-03-28

$0.0751

2012-02-27

$0.0751

2012-01-27

$0.0749

2011-12-28

$0.0731

2011-11-28

$0.0725

2011-10-27

$0.0756

2011-09-28

$0.0725

2011-08-29

$0.0768

2011-07-27

$0.079

2011-06-28

$0.0764

2011-05-27

$0.1024

PEYTF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PEYTF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PEYTF

Stock not rated.

PEYTF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

PEYTF

News
PEYTF

Research
PEYTF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PEYTF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PEYTF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000 (CAD)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

2015-03-16

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0080

2015-02-17

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0080

2015-01-15

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2014-12-16

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0444

2014-11-17

2014-11-26

2014-11-28

2014-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0447

2014-10-16

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2014-09-16

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2014-08-15

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2014-07-16

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0468

2014-06-16

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2014-05-15

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0453

2014-04-15

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0453

2014-03-17

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2014-02-18

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0447

2014-01-16

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2013-12-16

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0472

2013-11-15

2013-11-27

2013-11-29

2013-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2013-10-15

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2013-09-16

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0477

2013-08-12

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0487

2013-07-15

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2013-06-17

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0483

2013-05-15

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0492

2013-04-16

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0492

2013-03-18

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0487

2013-02-19

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0499

2013-01-17

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2012-12-17

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0806

2012-11-12

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0799

2012-10-16

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0813

2012-09-17

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2012-08-13

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2012-07-16

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0781

2012-06-18

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2012-05-15

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-03-21

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2012-03-15

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2012-02-15

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

2012-01-16

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2011-12-15

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2011-11-15

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

2011-10-14

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2011-09-12

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2011-08-10

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2011-07-14

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2011-06-14

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1024

2011-05-10

2011-05-27

2011-05-31

2011-06-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

PEYTF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X