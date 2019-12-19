Best Dividend Stocks
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - ADR

Stock

PEXNY

Price as of:

$8.08 +0.02 +0.25%

Industry

Other

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - ADR (PEXNY)

PEXNY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.21%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.26

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

34.84%

EPS $0.74

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PEXNY DARS™ Rating

PEXNY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$8.08

Day's Range

$8.08 - $8.08

Previous Close

$8.06

52 week low / high

$7.0 - $9.1

Percent off 52 week high

-11.21%

PEXNY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PEXNY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PEXNY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PEXNY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PEXNY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-09

$0.129245

2019-02-28

$0.184014

2018-08-07

$0.0849

2018-02-07

$0.156171

2017-08-07

$0.079462

2017-02-06

$0.114364

2016-08-08

$0.038065

2016-02-08

$0.0513036

2016-02-08

$0.057004

2015-08-03

$0.049324

2015-02-12

$0.073277

2014-08-04

$0.167822

2014-02-10

$0.0167562

2014-02-10

$0.167558

2013-08-06

$0.167675

2013-02-11

$0.154798

2013-02-11

$0.04644

2012-08-01

$0.159028

2012-02-10

$0.16238

2012-02-10

$0.0163026

2011-08-10

$0.153652

2011-02-10

$0.144811

2010-08-11

$0.0121122

2010-08-11

$0.149951

2010-02-10

$0.065603

2009-08-13

$0.07693

2009-02-11

$0.126417

2008-08-13

$0.14842

2008-03-04

$0.09229

2007-08-14

$0.08406

2007-03-02

$0.08046

2006-08-15

$0.07988

PEXNY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PEXNY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PEXNY

Stock not rated.

PEXNY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.87%

7.23%

3years

PEXNY

News
PEXNY

Research
PEXNY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PEXNY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

PEXNY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1292

Unknown

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1840

Unknown

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-04-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0849

Unknown

2018-08-07

2018-08-08

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1562

Unknown

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-04-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0795

Unknown

2017-08-07

2017-08-09

2017-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1144

Unknown

2017-02-06

2017-02-08

2017-04-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0381

Unknown

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0570

Unknown

2016-02-08

2016-02-10

2016-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0513

Unknown

2016-02-08

2016-02-10

2016-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0493

Unknown

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0733

Unknown

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-04-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1678

Unknown

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1676

Unknown

2014-02-10

2014-02-12

2014-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0168

Unknown

2014-02-10

2014-02-12

2014-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1677

Unknown

2013-08-06

2013-08-08

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0464

Unknown

2013-02-11

2013-02-13

2013-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1548

Unknown

2013-02-11

2013-02-13

2013-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1590

Unknown

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0163

Unknown

2012-02-10

2012-02-14

2012-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1624

Unknown

2012-02-10

2012-02-14

2012-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1537

Unknown

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1448

Unknown

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

Unknown

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0121

Unknown

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0656

Unknown

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-04-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0769

Unknown

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1264

Unknown

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-04-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1484

Unknown

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0923

Unknown

2008-03-04

2008-03-06

2008-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0841

Unknown

2007-08-14

2007-08-16

2007-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0805

Unknown

2007-03-02

2007-03-06

2007-04-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0799

Unknown

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PEXNY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

