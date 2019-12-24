Best Dividend Stocks
Pernod Ricard - ADR

Stock

PDRDY

Price as of:

$35.78 +0.29 +0.82%

Industry

Other

PDRDY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.85

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get PDRDY DARS™ Rating

PDRDY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

62,100

Open Price

$35.82

Day's Range

$35.7 - $35.86

Previous Close

$35.49

52 week low / high

$31.17 - $39.02

Percent off 52 week high

-8.30%

PDRDY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PDRDY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PDRDY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PDRDY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$0.426859

2019-07-05

$0.264737

2018-11-26

$0.305813

2018-07-02

$0.236448

2017-11-16

$0.25413

2017-06-29

$0.214294

2016-11-22

$0.207714

2016-07-06

$0.19878

2015-11-10

$0.20853

2015-06-30

$0.180219

2014-11-07

$0.204293

2014-07-02

$0.222839

2013-11-06

$0.228537

2013-06-27

$0.202947

2012-11-08

$0.219344

2012-07-05

$0.177933

2011-11-14

$0.207421

2011-06-28

$0.191404

2010-11-08

$0.196718

2010-07-07

$0.153389

PDRDY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PDRDY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PDRDY

Stock not rated.

PDRDY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

28.06%

57.44%

3years

PDRDY

News
PDRDY

Research
PDRDY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PDRDY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

PDRDY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4269

Unknown

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2647

Unknown

2019-07-05

2019-07-08

2019-07-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3058

Unknown

2018-11-26

2018-11-27

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2364

Unknown

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2541

Unknown

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2143

Unknown

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2077

Unknown

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1988

Unknown

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2085

Unknown

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1802

Unknown

2015-06-30

2015-07-03

2015-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2043

Unknown

2014-11-07

2014-11-12

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2228

Unknown

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2285

Unknown

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2029

Unknown

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2193

Unknown

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1779

Unknown

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2074

Unknown

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1914

Unknown

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1967

Unknown

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1534

Unknown

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-08-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PDRDY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X