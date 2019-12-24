Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid Portfolio

Stock

PDN

Price as of:

$31.8 +0.05 +0.16%

Industry

Other

PDN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.17%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.02

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PDN DARS™ Rating

PDN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,200

Open Price

$31.88

Day's Range

$31.76 - $31.88

Previous Close

$31.75

52 week low / high

$26.23 - $32.24

Percent off 52 week high

-1.36%

PDN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PDN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PDN's Upcoming Dividend

PDN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PDN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.25431

2019-06-24

$0.32213

2019-03-18

$0.04761

2018-12-24

$0.12285

2018-09-24

$0.09889

2018-06-18

$0.34295

2018-03-19

$0.04543

2017-12-18

$0.45693

2017-09-18

$0.07577

2017-06-16

$0.28252

2017-03-17

$0.01839

2016-12-16

$0.24239

2016-09-16

$0.06831

2016-06-17

$0.27269

2015-12-18

$0.27646

2015-09-18

$0.0199

2015-06-19

$0.22749

2015-03-20

$0.01019

2014-12-19

$0.20074

2014-09-19

$0.03876

2014-06-20

$0.23597

2014-03-21

$0.03273

2013-12-20

$0.3034

2013-09-20

$0.15333

2013-06-21

$0.12144

2013-03-15

$0.02151

2012-12-21

$0.28616

2012-09-21

$0.0365

2012-06-15

$0.20764

2012-03-16

$0.01141

2011-12-16

$0.21689

2011-06-17

$0.27054

2011-03-18

$0.0106

2010-12-17

$0.36133

2010-09-17

$0.01238

2010-06-18

$0.04535

2010-03-19

$0.02237

2009-12-18

$0.54822

2009-09-18

$0.02181

2009-08-21

$0.05834

2009-06-19

$0.07972

2008-12-19

$0.06846

2008-06-20

$0.24317

2008-03-20

$0.03125

2007-12-21

$0.03515

PDN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PDN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PDN

Stock not rated.

PDN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.36%

66.73%

0years

PDN

PDN

PDN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PDN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PDN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2543

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3221

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0476

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1229

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0989

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3430

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0454

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4569

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0758

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0184

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2424

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2727

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2765

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0199

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0102

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2007

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2360

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0327

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3034

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1214

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0215

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2862

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0365

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0114

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2169

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2705

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0106

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3613

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0124

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0454

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0224

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5482

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

Unknown

2009-08-21

2009-08-25

2009-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0797

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0685

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2432

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0352

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PDN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X