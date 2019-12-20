Best Dividend Stocks
PCCW Ltd.

Stock

PCWLF

Price as of:

$0.59 -0.01 -1.67%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
PCWLF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.97%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.02

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PCWLF DARS™ Rating

PCWLF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,900

Open Price

$0.59

Day's Range

$0.59 - $0.6

Previous Close

$0.6

52 week low / high

$0.53 - $0.63

Percent off 52 week high

-6.35%

PCWLF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PCWLF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PCWLF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PCWLF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PCWLF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-27

$0.0117

2019-05-14

$0.0284

2018-08-28

$0.0113

2018-05-14

$0.027

2017-08-29

$0.011

2017-03-21

$0.026

2016-08-29

$0.0105

2016-05-09

$0.0219

2015-08-24

$0.0103

2015-05-11

$0.017

2014-08-25

$0.009

2014-05-12

$0.0179

2013-09-10

$0.0082

2013-05-14

$0.0175

2012-09-11

$0.0071

2012-05-07

$0.0137

2011-09-14

$0.0065

2011-06-10

$0.0125

2010-09-14

$0.0063

2010-05-12

$0.0164

2009-05-07

$0.1605

2008-09-23

$0.0053

2008-05-22

$0.0102

2007-09-20

$0.0049

2007-05-25

$0.0091

2006-05-18

$0.0092

PCWLF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PCWLF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PCWLF

Stock not rated.

PCWLF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.28%

-38.90%

7years

PCWLF

News
PCWLF

Research
PCWLF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PCWLF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PCWLF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0117

Unknown

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0284

Unknown

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0113

Unknown

2018-08-28

2018-08-29

2018-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0270

Unknown

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0110

Unknown

2017-08-29

2017-08-30

2017-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0260

Unknown

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0105

Unknown

2016-08-29

2016-08-30

2016-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0219

Unknown

2016-05-09

2016-05-10

2016-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0103

Unknown

2015-08-24

2015-08-25

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0170

Unknown

2015-05-11

2015-05-12

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0090

Unknown

2014-08-25

2014-08-26

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0179

Unknown

2014-05-12

2014-05-13

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0082

Unknown

2013-09-10

2013-09-11

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0175

Unknown

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

2013-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0071

Unknown

2012-09-11

2012-09-12

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0137

Unknown

2012-05-07

2012-05-08

2012-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0065

Unknown

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0125

Unknown

2011-06-10

2011-06-13

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0063

Unknown

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

2010-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0164

Unknown

2010-05-12

2010-05-13

2010-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1605

Unknown

2009-05-07

2009-05-08

2009-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0053

Unknown

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-10-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0102

Unknown

2008-05-22

2008-05-23

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0049

Unknown

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-10-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0091

Unknown

2007-05-25

2007-05-28

2007-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0650 (HKD)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-10-04

2006-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0092

Unknown

2006-05-18

2006-05-19

2006-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PCWLF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

