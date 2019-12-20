Best Dividend Stocks
Panasonic Corp - ADR

Stock

PCRFY

Price as of:

$9.28 -0.11 -1.17%

Industry

Other

Panasonic Corp - ADR (PCRFY)

PCRFY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.75

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get PCRFY DARS™ Rating

PCRFY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

278,400

Open Price

$9.35

Day's Range

$9.28 - $9.5

Previous Close

$9.39

52 week low / high

$7.46 - $9.91

Percent off 52 week high

-6.36%

PCRFY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PCRFY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PCRFY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PCRFY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2013-09-25

$0.048871

2008-09-25

$0.235306

2008-03-26

$0.166912

2007-09-26

$0.157487

2007-03-28

$0.12283

2006-09-27

$0.128865

2006-03-28

$0.078078

2005-09-27

$0.08348

2005-03-28

$0.06287

2004-09-27

$0.06747

2004-03-26

$0.06576

2003-09-25

$0.05129

2003-03-26

$0.04678

2002-09-25

$0.04294

2002-03-26

$0.02665

2001-09-25

$0.042

2001-03-27

$0.0423

PCRFY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PCRFY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PCRFY

Stock not rated.

PCRFY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.75%

-11.86%

1years

PCRFY

PCRFY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PCRFY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

PCRFY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1368

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-27

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1386

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-28

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1319

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-27

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1825

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0892

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-28

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1359

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0876

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1402

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0812

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0802

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0779

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0489

Unknown

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0629

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0643

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0613

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0596

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0547

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0577

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0777

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2353

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1669

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1575

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1228

Unknown

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1289

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0781

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0835

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0629

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0675

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0658

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0513

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0468

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0429

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0267

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0420

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-27

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0423

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-29

2001-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PCRFY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

