Panasonic Corp

Stock

PCRFF

Price as of:

$9.35 -0.1 -1.06%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Panasonic Corp (PCRFF)

PCRFF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PCRFF DARS™ Rating

PCRFF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,300

Open Price

$9.45

Day's Range

$9.35 - $9.45

Previous Close

$9.45

52 week low / high

$7.55 - $9.99

Percent off 52 week high

-6.41%

PCRFF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PCRFF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PCRFF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PCRFF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PCRFF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-28

$0.1872

2017-09-27

$0.0886

2017-03-29

$0.135

2016-09-28

$0.0992

2016-03-29

$0.133

2015-09-28

$0.0834

2015-03-27

$0.0839

2014-09-26

$0.0732

2014-03-27

$0.0783

2013-09-26

$0.0505

2012-03-28

$0.0603

2011-09-28

$0.0653

2011-03-29

$0.0607

2010-09-28

$0.0596

2010-03-29

$0.0541

2009-09-25

$0.0557

2009-03-26

$0.0759

2008-09-25

$0.2116

2008-03-26

$0.1768

2007-09-25

$0.1526

2007-03-27

$0.127

2006-09-06

$15.0 (JPY)

2006-03-28

$0.0856

2005-09-27

$0.0885

2005-03-28

$0.0701

2004-09-27

$0.0678

2004-03-26

$0.0141

2003-09-25

$0.0561

2003-03-26

$0.052

2002-09-25

$0.0507

2002-03-26

$0.0281

2001-09-25

$0.0532

2001-03-27

$0.0509

PCRFF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PCRFF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PCRFF

Stock not rated.

PCRFF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

405.54%

97.53%

1years

PCRFF

News
PCRFF

Research
PCRFF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PCRFF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

PCRFF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-31

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1872

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0886

Unknown

2017-09-27

2017-09-30

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1350

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0992

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1330

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-06-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0834

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0839

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0732

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0783

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0505

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0603

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-31

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0653

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0607

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0596

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0541

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0557

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-30

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0759

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2116

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-30

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1768

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-31

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1526

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-30

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1270

Unknown

2007-03-27

2007-03-31

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

2006-09-06

2006-09-30

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0856

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-31

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0885

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-30

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0701

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-31

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0678

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-30

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0141

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-31

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0561

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-30

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0520

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-31

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0507

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-30

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0281

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-31

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0532

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-30

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0509

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-31

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PCRFF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

