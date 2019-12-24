Best Dividend Stocks
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. 5.50% 1st Pfd.

Stock

PCG-PR-B

Price as of:

$24.08 -0.57 -2.31%

Industry

Other

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. 5.50% 1st Pfd. (PCG-PR-B)

PCG-PR-B

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PCG-PR-B DARS™ Rating

PCG-PR-B

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,500

Open Price

$24.08

Day's Range

$24.08 - $24.08

Previous Close

$24.65

52 week low / high

$12.19 - $25.13

Percent off 52 week high

-4.18%

PCG-PR-B

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PCG-PR-B has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PCG-PR-B's Upcoming Dividend

PCG-PR-B

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PCG-PR-B’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-10-30

$0.34375

2017-07-27

$0.34375

2017-04-26

$0.34375

2017-01-27

$0.34375

2016-10-27

$0.34375

2016-07-27

$0.34375

2016-04-27

$0.34375

2016-01-27

$0.34375

2015-10-28

$0.34375

2015-07-29

$0.34375

2015-04-28

$0.34375

2015-01-28

$0.34375

2014-10-29

$0.34375

2014-07-29

$0.34375

2014-04-28

$0.34375

2014-01-29

$0.34375

2013-10-29

$0.34375

2013-07-29

$0.34375

2013-04-26

$0.34375

2013-01-29

$0.34375

2012-10-29

$0.34375

2012-07-27

$0.34375

2012-04-26

$0.34375

2012-01-27

$0.34375

2011-10-27

$0.34375

2011-07-27

$0.34375

2011-04-27

$0.34375

2011-01-27

$0.34375

2010-10-27

$0.34375

2010-07-28

$0.34375

2010-04-28

$0.34375

2010-01-27

$0.34375

2009-10-28

$0.34375

2009-07-29

$0.34375

2009-04-28

$0.34375

2009-01-28

$0.34375

2008-10-29

$0.34375

2008-07-29

$0.34375

2008-04-28

$0.34375

2008-01-29

$0.34375

2007-10-29

$0.34375

2007-07-27

$0.34375

2007-04-26

$0.34375

2007-01-29

$0.34375

2006-10-27

$0.34375

2006-07-27

$0.34375

2006-04-26

$0.34375

2006-01-27

$0.34375

2005-10-27

$0.34375

2005-07-27

$0.34375

2005-04-27

$0.34375

2005-01-27

$0.34375

2004-10-27

$0.34375

2004-07-28

$0.34375

2004-04-28

$0.34375

2000-10-12

$0.34375

2000-07-12

$0.34375

2000-04-12

$0.34375

2000-01-21

$0.34375

1999-10-13

$0.34375

1999-07-13

$0.34375

1999-04-13

$0.34375

1999-01-21

$0.34375

1998-10-13

$0.34375

1998-07-13

$0.34375

1998-04-13

$0.34375

1998-01-26

$0.34375

1997-10-10

$0.34375

1997-07-11

$0.34375

1997-04-11

$0.34375

1997-01-22

$0.34375

1996-10-10

$0.34375

1996-07-11

$0.34375

1996-04-11

$0.34375

1996-01-24

$0.34375

1995-10-12

$0.34375

1995-07-12

$0.34375

1995-04-07

$0.34375

1995-01-23

$0.34375

1994-10-07

$0.34375

1994-07-11

$0.34375

1994-04-11

$0.34375

1994-01-24

$0.34375

1993-10-08

$0.34375

1993-07-09

$0.34375

1993-04-08

$0.34375

1993-01-25

$0.34375

PCG-PR-B's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PCG-PR-B

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PCG-PR-B

Stock not rated.

PCG-PR-B

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

PCG-PR-B

PCG-PR-B

PCG-PR-B

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PCG-PR-B

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

PCG-PR-B

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2017-09-20

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2017-05-31

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2017-02-15

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2016-12-16

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2016-09-21

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2016-05-23

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2016-02-17

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2015-12-16

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2015-09-16

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2015-06-17

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2015-02-18

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2014-12-17

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2014-09-16

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2014-06-18

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2014-02-19

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2013-12-18

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2013-09-18

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2013-06-19

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2013-02-20

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2012-12-19

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2012-09-18

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2012-06-20

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2012-02-15

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2011-12-21

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2011-09-21

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2011-06-15

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2011-02-17

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2010-12-15

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2010-09-15

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2010-06-16

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2010-02-19

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2009-12-16

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2009-09-16

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2009-06-17

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2009-02-24

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2008-12-17

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2008-09-18

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2008-06-18

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2008-02-22

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2007-12-19

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2007-09-19

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2007-06-20

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2007-02-22

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2006-12-20

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2006-09-20

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2006-06-21

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2006-02-15

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2005-12-21

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2005-09-21

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2005-06-15

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2005-02-16

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2004-12-15

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2004-10-11

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2004-07-19

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2004-04-19

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2000-09-21

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2000-07-03

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2000-04-04

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2000-01-12

2000-01-21

2000-01-25

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1999-10-04

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1999-07-02

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1999-04-07

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1999-01-19

1999-01-21

1999-01-25

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1998-10-07

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1998-07-10

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1998-03-25

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1998-01-22

1998-01-26

1998-01-28

1998-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1997-09-23

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1997-05-21

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1997-03-19

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1997-01-20

1997-01-22

1997-01-24

1997-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1996-09-18

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1996-05-16

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1996-03-20

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1996-01-23

1996-01-24

1996-01-26

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1995-09-22

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1995-05-18

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1995-03-15

1995-04-07

1995-04-14

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1995-01-20

1995-01-23

1995-01-27

1995-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1994-09-26

1994-10-07

1994-10-14

1994-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1994-05-18

1994-07-11

1994-07-15

1994-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1994-03-16

1994-04-11

1994-04-15

1994-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1994-01-20

1994-01-24

1994-01-28

1994-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1993-09-15

1993-10-08

1993-10-15

1993-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1993-05-21

1993-07-09

1993-07-15

1993-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1993-03-18

1993-04-08

1993-04-15

1993-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

1993-01-21

1993-01-25

1993-01-29

1993-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

PCG-PR-B

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

