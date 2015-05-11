PG&E Corp
Compare PCG to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
PCG Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
PCG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
PCG Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade PCG using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading PCG’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading PCG’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Recession Proof Industries
Chris Dumont
|
This article highlights recession proof industries.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation (PCG) operates as a public utility company through its subsidiaries that engage in electricity and natural gas distribution primarily in northern and central California. As of December 31, 2013, the company served approximately 5.2 million electricity distribution customers and approximately 4.4 million natural gas distribution customers. The company was founded in 1905 and is based in San Francisco, California. From 2012 to 2014, PCG received significant negative media coverage from the San Bruno accident, with the blame being placed on the utility. As well, PCG is affected by changes in regulated utility rates. PCG has been paying dividends since 1992, and has had stable dividends since 2010. PCG pays its dividends quarterly.
