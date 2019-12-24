Best Dividend Stocks
PCCW Ltd. - ADR

Stock

PCCWY

Price as of:

$5.88 -0.11 -1.84%

Industry

Other

PCCW Ltd. - ADR (PCCWY)

PCCWY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.23%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.19

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

149.24%

EPS $0.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PCCWY DARS™ Rating

PCCWY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

400

Open Price

$5.88

Day's Range

$5.88 - $5.88

Previous Close

$5.99

52 week low / high

$5.28 - $6.35

Percent off 52 week high

-7.40%

PCCWY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PCCWY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PCCWY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PCCWY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-26

$0.097003

2019-05-13

$0.264766

2018-08-27

$0.093679

2018-05-14

$0.249894

2017-08-25

$0.089722

2017-03-17

$0.239377

2016-08-25

$0.085165

2016-05-05

$0.199545

2015-08-20

$0.082654

2015-05-07

$0.150361

2014-08-21

$0.072107

2014-05-08

$0.15867

2013-09-06

$0.065557

2013-05-10

$0.154566

2012-09-07

$0.056845

2012-05-03

$0.116437

2011-09-14

$0.05449

2011-06-08

$0.110972

2010-09-10

$0.05263

2010-05-10

$0.150617

2009-05-26

$1.6567919

2008-09-25

$0.0721144

2008-05-20

$0.1528752

2007-09-20

$0.0669776

2007-05-23

$0.1334291

2006-09-27

$0.0698372

2006-05-18

$0.15432

2005-09-21

$0.0835905

2005-05-18

$0.1229681

PCCWY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PCCWY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PCCWY

Stock not rated.

PCCWY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.00%

-43.53%

7years

PCCWY

PCCWY

PCCWY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PCCWY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

PCCWY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0970

Unknown

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2648

Unknown

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0937

Unknown

2018-08-27

2018-08-28

2018-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2499

Unknown

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0897

Unknown

2017-08-25

2017-08-29

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2394

Unknown

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-04-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0852

Unknown

2016-08-25

2016-08-29

2016-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1995

Unknown

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0827

Unknown

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1504

Unknown

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0721

Unknown

2014-08-21

2014-08-25

2014-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1587

Unknown

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0656

Unknown

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1546

Unknown

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0568

Unknown

2012-09-07

2012-09-11

2012-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1164

Unknown

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0545

Unknown

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1110

Unknown

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0526

Unknown

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1506

Unknown

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6568

Unknown

2009-05-26

2009-05-07

2009-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0721

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1529

Unknown

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0670

Unknown

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1334

Unknown

2007-05-23

2007-05-25

2007-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0698

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1543

Unknown

2006-05-18

2006-05-22

2006-06-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0836

Unknown

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1230

Unknown

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

PCCWY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X