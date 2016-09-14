Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio

Stock

PBW

Price as of:

$33.65 +0.33 +0.99%

Industry

Other

Invesco PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio (PBW)

PBW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.98%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.66

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PBW DARS™ Rating

PBW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,300

Open Price

$33.63

Day's Range

$33.28 - $33.65

Previous Close

$33.32

52 week low / high

$20.08 - $33.65

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

PBW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PBW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PBW's Upcoming Dividend

PBW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PBW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.16399

2019-06-24

$0.15718

2018-12-24

$0.10593

2018-09-24

$0.1109

2018-06-18

$0.17351

2018-03-19

$0.04654

2017-12-18

$0.02802

2017-09-18

$0.408

2017-06-16

$0.73875

2017-03-17

$0.33475

2016-12-16

$0.19575

2016-09-16

$0.55325

2016-06-17

$0.87025

2016-03-18

$0.84675

2015-12-18

$0.14875

2015-09-18

$0.56575

2015-06-19

$0.8225

2015-03-20

$0.27325

2014-12-19

$1.42575

2014-09-19

$1.17325

2014-06-20

$0.951

2014-03-21

$0.34675

2013-12-20

$1.43025

2013-09-20

$0.61675

2013-06-21

$1.428

2012-09-21

$0.67825

2012-06-15

$2.7765

2012-03-16

$0.5865

2011-12-16

$0.64025

2011-09-16

$2.30725

2006-12-15

$0.91875

2006-06-16

$0.25925

PBW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PBW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PBW

Stock not rated.

PBW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-35.69%

50.15%

0years

PBW

PBW

PBW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PBW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2006

PBW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1640

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1572

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1059

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1109

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1735

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0465

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.4080

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7388

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3348

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1958

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5533

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8703

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8468

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1488

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5658

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8225

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2733

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4258

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1733

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9510

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3468

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4303

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6168

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4280

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6783

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.7765

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5865

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6403

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.3073

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9188

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2593

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PBW

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X