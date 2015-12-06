Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Invesco PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio

Stock

PBP

Price as of:

$22.48 -0.04 -0.18%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio (PBP)

PBP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.61%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PBP DARS™ Rating

PBP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

41,400

Open Price

$22.53

Day's Range

$22.35 - $22.55

Previous Close

$22.52

52 week low / high

$18.67 - $22.61

Percent off 52 week high

-0.57%

PBP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PBP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PBP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PBP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PBP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.09045

2019-06-24

$0.08814

2019-03-18

$0.057

2018-12-26

$0.07644

2018-12-26

$0.15545

2018-12-24

$0.08828

2018-09-24

$0.08235

2018-06-18

$0.08005

2018-03-19

$0.02878

2017-12-27

$0.12971

2017-12-27

$1.14212

2017-12-18

$0.0851

2017-09-18

$0.5

2017-06-16

$0.47258

2016-12-27

$0.17597

2016-12-16

$0.14385

2016-09-16

$0.07876

2016-06-17

$0.10251

2016-03-18

$0.04307

2015-12-24

$0.05138

2015-12-24

$0.28744

2015-12-18

$0.12096

2015-09-18

$0.07241

2015-09-18

$0.2

2015-06-19

$0.10349

2015-06-19

$0.2

2015-03-20

$0.03348

2014-12-24

$0.17224

2014-12-19

$0.0887

2014-09-19

$0.32

2014-06-20

$0.42128

2014-03-21

$0.02544

2013-12-24

$0.00707

2013-12-20

$0.69162

2013-09-20

$0.34

2013-06-21

$0.2966

2013-03-15

$0.03854

2012-12-24

$0.14536

2012-12-21

$0.40219

2012-09-21

$0.09

2012-06-15

$0.12394

2012-03-16

$0.09878

2011-12-27

$0.10978

2011-12-16

$1.83636

2011-09-16

$0.07069

2011-06-17

$0.09111

2011-03-18

$0.02735

2010-12-28

$1.357

2010-12-17

$0.11584

2010-09-17

$0.06543

2010-06-18

$0.06145

2010-03-19

$0.0531

2009-12-18

$0.0822

2009-09-18

$0.06496

2009-06-19

$0.09002

2009-03-20

$0.0929

2008-12-19

$0.07224

2008-09-19

$0.05755

2008-06-20

$0.23778

PBP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PBP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PBP

Stock not rated.

PBP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.72%

-29.25%

0years

PBP

News
PBP

Research
PBP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PBP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PBP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0905

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0881

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1555

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0764

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0883

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0824

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0801

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1421

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1297

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0851

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4726

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

2016-12-23

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

2016-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1439

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0431

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2874

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0514

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0724

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1035

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0335

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1722

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0887

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4213

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0254

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0071

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.6916

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2966

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0385

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1454

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4022

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1239

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0988

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1098

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.8364

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0707

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0911

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0274

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3570

2010-12-27

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1158

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0654

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0615

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0822

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0929

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0722

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0576

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2378

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PBP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X