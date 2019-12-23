Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage

Stock

PBJ

Price as of:

$34.35 -0.19 -0.55%

Industry

Other

PBJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.27%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.43

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PBJ DARS™ Rating

PBJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,900

Open Price

$34.52

Day's Range

$34.33 - $34.52

Previous Close

$34.54

52 week low / high

$28.44 - $35.79

Percent off 52 week high

-4.02%

PBJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PBJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PBJ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PBJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PBJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.10736

2019-06-24

$0.14729

2019-03-18

$0.03881

2018-12-24

$0.08952

2018-09-24

$0.09947

2018-06-18

$0.10511

2018-03-19

$0.12321

2017-09-18

$0.14035

2017-06-16

$0.09657

2016-12-16

$0.25801

2016-09-16

$0.11589

2016-06-17

$0.12323

2016-03-18

$0.02617

2015-12-18

$0.1684

2015-09-18

$0.11687

2015-06-19

$0.10162

2015-03-20

$0.01282

2014-12-19

$0.12176

2014-09-19

$0.06999

2014-06-20

$0.21051

2013-12-20

$0.07388

2013-09-20

$0.06329

2013-06-21

$0.06789

2013-03-15

$0.01905

2012-12-21

$0.18458

2012-09-21

$0.06733

2012-06-15

$0.06194

2011-12-16

$0.11096

2011-09-16

$0.04639

2011-06-17

$0.02667

2010-12-17

$0.11425

2010-09-17

$0.03302

2010-06-18

$0.06131

2009-12-18

$0.10858

2009-09-18

$0.06216

2009-06-19

$0.08626

2008-12-19

$0.09707

2008-09-19

$0.03468

2008-06-20

$0.03528

2008-03-20

$0.06768

2007-12-21

$0.02922

2007-09-21

$0.23155

2007-06-15

$0.23482

2007-03-16

$0.03265

2006-12-15

$0.07933

2006-09-15

$0.01726

2006-06-16

$0.03994

2006-03-17

$0.01605

2005-12-16

$0.028525

2005-09-16

$0.04552

PBJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PBJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PBJ

Stock not rated.

PBJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.38%

2.91%

1years

PBJ

News
PBJ

Research
PBJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PBJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

PBJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1074

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1473

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0895

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0995

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1051

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1232

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1404

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0966

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2580

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1159

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1232

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0262

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1684

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1169

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1016

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0128

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1218

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2105

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0739

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0679

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0191

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1846

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0673

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0619

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1110

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0464

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1143

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0330

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0613

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1086

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0863

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0971

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0347

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0353

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0677

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0292

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2316

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2348

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0327

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0793

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0173

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0399

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0161

Unknown

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0285

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0455

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-09-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PBJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

