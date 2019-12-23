Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

OSI ETF Trust - FFCM OShares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF

Stock

OUSM

Price as of:

$29.69 -0.02 -0.07%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

OSI ETF Trust - FFCM OShares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM)

OUSM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.38%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.70

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OUSM DARS™ Rating

OUSM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,400

Open Price

$29.72

Day's Range

$29.64 - $29.77

Previous Close

$29.71

52 week low / high

$22.38 - $29.79

Percent off 52 week high

-0.34%

OUSM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OUSM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OUSM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OUSM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OUSM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.058615

2019-10-30

$0.040394

2019-09-27

$0.051475

2019-08-29

$0.0479

2019-07-30

$0.023934

2019-06-27

$0.063913

2019-05-30

$0.040131

2019-04-29

$0.034715

2019-03-28

$0.066273

2019-02-27

$0.05885

2019-01-30

$0.02695

2018-12-27

$0.073132

2018-11-29

$0.071378

2018-10-30

$0.032762

2018-09-27

$0.044242

2018-08-30

$0.045422

2018-07-30

$0.021391

2018-06-28

$0.060068

2018-05-30

$0.061026

2018-04-27

$0.06938

2018-03-28

$0.059446

2018-02-27

$0.044874

2018-01-30

$0.037681

2017-12-22

$0.155805

2017-12-22

$0.004641

2017-11-15

$0.059914

2017-10-16

$0.058089

2017-09-15

$0.054628

2017-08-15

$0.030326

2017-07-17

$0.005989

2017-06-15

$0.052194

2017-05-15

$0.022623

2017-04-17

$0.077118

2017-03-15

$0.057627

2017-02-15

$0.009077

OUSM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OUSM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OUSM

Stock not rated.

OUSM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

13.30%

1years

OUSM

News
OUSM

Research
OUSM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OUSM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OUSM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0586

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0404

2019-10-29

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2019-08-28

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0239

2019-07-29

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0401

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-01-29

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2018-10-29

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0442

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0214

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2018-05-29

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0694

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

2018-03-27

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0377

2018-01-29

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0046

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1558

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0303

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0060

2017-07-14

2017-07-17

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2017-04-13

2017-04-17

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

Initial

Regular

Monthly

OUSM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X