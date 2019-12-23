Best Dividend Stocks
Orkla - ADR

Stock

ORKLY

Price as of:

$10.01 +0.03 +0.3%

Industry

Other

Orkla - ADR (ORKLY)

ORKLY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.06%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.30

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

69.44%

EPS $0.43

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

ORKLY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

19,500

Open Price

$9.98

Day's Range

$9.98 - $10.05

Previous Close

$9.98

52 week low / high

$7.48 - $10.05

Percent off 52 week high

-0.40%

ORKLY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ORKLY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ORKLY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ORKLY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-04-26

$0.296268

2018-04-13

$0.325178

2017-04-20

$0.301389

2016-04-14

$0.306353

2015-04-16

$0.323014

2014-04-11

$0.416833

2013-04-19

$0.428978

2012-04-20

$0.431928

2011-11-04

$0.865351

2011-04-15

$0.47619

2010-04-23

$0.375657

2009-04-24

$0.340909

2008-04-25

$0.43723

2007-04-17

$1.39879

2006-04-25

$0.20424

2005-04-12

$0.120666

2004-04-27

$0.613496

2003-04-28

$0.08164

2002-04-30

$0.08052826

2001-05-01

$0.06367262

ORKLY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ORKLY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ORKLY

Stock not rated.

ORKLY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.11%

-8.89%

1years

ORKLY

ORKLY

ORKLY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ORKLY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

ORKLY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2963

Unknown

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-05-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3252

Unknown

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3014

Unknown

2017-04-20

2017-04-24

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3064

Unknown

2016-04-14

2016-04-18

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3230

Unknown

2015-04-16

2015-04-20

2015-05-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4168

Unknown

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4290

Unknown

2013-04-19

2013-04-23

2013-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4319

Unknown

2012-04-20

2012-04-24

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8654

Unknown

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

2011-11-25

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.4762

Unknown

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-05-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3757

Unknown

2010-04-23

2010-04-27

2010-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3409

Unknown

2009-04-24

2009-04-28

2009-05-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4372

Unknown

2008-04-25

2008-04-29

2008-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3988

Unknown

2007-04-17

2007-04-19

2007-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2042

Unknown

2006-04-25

2006-04-27

2006-05-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1207

Unknown

2005-04-12

2005-04-14

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6135

Unknown

2004-04-27

2004-04-29

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0816

Unknown

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0805

Unknown

2002-04-30

2002-05-02

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0637

Unknown

2001-05-01

2001-05-03

2001-06-07

Income

Regular

Annual

ORKLY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

