SPDR Russell 1000 Yield ETF

Stock

ONEY

Price as of:

$76.29 -0.56 -0.73%

Industry

Other

ONEY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.22%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.45

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ONEY DARS™ Rating

ONEY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$76.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,000

Open Price

$76.21

Day's Range

$75.62 - $76.4

Previous Close

$76.85

52 week low / high

$59.15 - $76.93

Percent off 52 week high

-0.83%

ONEY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ONEY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ONEY's Upcoming Dividend

ONEY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ONEY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.613388

2019-06-24

$0.604285

2019-03-18

$0.476442

2018-12-24

$0.653849

2018-09-24

$0.602257

2018-06-18

$0.586095

2018-03-16

$0.458772

2017-12-15

$3.193789

2017-12-15

$0.741196

2017-12-15

$2.061904

2017-09-15

$0.56924

2017-06-16

$0.507068

2017-03-17

$0.444372

2016-12-16

$0.006104

2016-12-16

$2.09419

2016-12-16

$0.639259

2016-09-16

$0.556839

2016-06-17

$0.476752

2016-03-18

$0.479182

2015-12-18

$0.170914

ONEY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ONEY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ONEY

Stock not rated.

ONEY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-16.75%

6.63%

0years

ONEY

News
ONEY

Research
ONEY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ONEY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

ONEY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6134

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6043

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4764

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6538

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6023

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5861

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4588

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0619

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.7412

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.1938

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.5692

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5071

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4444

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6393

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.0942

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0061

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.5568

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4768

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4792

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1709

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

ONEY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

