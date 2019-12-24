Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock

Stock

ONEQ

Price as of:

$348.1 +0.43 +0.12%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

ONEQ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.08%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ONEQ DARS™ Rating

ONEQ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$348.1

Quote Time

Today's Volume

24,600

Open Price

$349.6

Day's Range

$347.98 - $349.6

Previous Close

$347.67

52 week low / high

$243.01 - $350.14

Percent off 52 week high

-0.58%

ONEQ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ONEQ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ONEQ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ONEQ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ONEQ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.94

2019-06-21

$1.0

2019-03-15

$0.65

2018-12-21

$0.88

2018-09-21

$0.76

2018-06-15

$0.72

2018-03-16

$0.44

2017-12-15

$0.77

2017-09-15

$0.54

2017-06-16

$0.63

2017-03-17

$0.35

2016-12-16

$0.72

2016-09-16

$0.62

2016-06-17

$0.54

2016-03-18

$0.49

2015-12-29

$0.05

2015-12-18

$0.63

2015-09-18

$0.5

2015-06-19

$0.42

2015-03-20

$0.45

2014-12-19

$0.59

2014-09-19

$0.36

2014-06-20

$0.47

2014-03-21

$0.79

2013-12-20

$0.52

2013-09-20

$0.41

2013-06-21

$0.35

2013-03-15

$0.09

2012-12-21

$0.82

2012-09-21

$0.39

2012-06-15

$0.26

2012-03-16

$0.21

2011-12-16

$0.33

2011-09-16

$0.19

2011-06-17

$0.26

2011-03-18

$0.1

2010-12-17

$0.32

2010-09-17

$0.14

2010-06-18

$0.15

2010-03-19

$0.1

2009-12-18

$0.21

2009-09-18

$0.1

2009-06-19

$0.1

2009-03-20

$0.05

2008-12-19

$0.22

2008-09-19

$0.1

2008-06-20

$0.15

2008-03-20

$0.1

2007-12-21

$0.11

2007-12-21

$0.18

2007-09-21

$0.15

2007-06-15

$0.06

2007-03-16

$0.09

2006-12-15

$0.11

2006-09-15

$0.11

2006-06-16

$0.08

2006-03-17

$0.14

2005-12-16

$0.07

2005-12-16

$0.5

2005-09-16

$0.09

2005-06-17

$0.1

2005-03-18

$0.08

2004-12-17

$0.9

2004-09-17

$0.06

2004-06-18

$0.02

2004-03-19

$0.05

2003-12-19

$0.07

ONEQ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ONEQ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ONEQ

Stock not rated.

ONEQ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.63%

34.29%

1years

ONEQ

News
ONEQ

Research
ONEQ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ONEQ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ONEQ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9400

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8800

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.6300

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7900

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2013-09-04

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2012-12-06

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-03-03

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2010-12-17

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-09-19

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-12-14

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-06-15

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-03-16

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2005-12-15

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-12-15

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-09-15

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-06-16

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-03-17

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2004-12-16

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-09-16

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-06-17

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-03-18

2004-03-19

2004-03-23

2004-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-12-18

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2003-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

ONEQ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X