Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Omron Corporation

Stock

OMRNF

Price as of:

$53.75 +4.85 +9.92%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Omron Corporation (OMRNF)

OMRNF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OMRNF DARS™ Rating

OMRNF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$53.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$53.75

Day's Range

$53.75 - $53.75

Previous Close

$48.9

52 week low / high

$36.87 - $53.75

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

OMRNF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OMRNF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OMRNF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OMRNF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OMRNF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-28

$0.3557

2017-09-27

$0.3366

2017-03-29

$0.306

2016-09-28

$0.3373

2016-03-29

$0.3014

2015-09-28

$0.2835

2015-03-27

$0.3356

2014-09-26

$0.2837

2014-03-27

$0.274

2013-09-26

$0.2525

2013-03-27

$0.053

2012-09-26

$0.1802

2012-03-28

$0.1688

2011-09-28

$0.1829

2011-03-29

$0.1941

2010-09-28

$0.1669

2010-03-29

$0.1081

2009-09-25

$0.0779

2009-03-26

$0.0708

2008-09-25

$0.1693

2008-03-26

$0.0505

2008-03-26

$0.0505

2007-09-25

$0.1482

2007-03-27

$0.1609

2006-09-26

$0.1285

2005-09-27

$0.1062

2005-03-28

$0.1309

2004-09-27

$0.0905

2004-03-26

$0.0659

2003-09-25

$0.0583

2003-03-26

$0.0416

2002-03-26

$0.0487

2001-09-25

$0.0553

OMRNF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OMRNF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OMRNF

Stock not rated.

OMRNF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

408.54%

98.32%

5years

OMRNF

News
OMRNF

Research
OMRNF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OMRNF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OMRNF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$42.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$42.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-31

2019-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$42.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3557

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3366

Unknown

2017-09-27

2017-09-30

2017-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3060

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3373

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3014

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2835

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3356

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2837

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2740

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2525

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0530

Unknown

2013-03-27

2013-03-31

2013-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1802

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1688

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-31

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1829

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1941

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1669

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1081

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0779

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-30

2009-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0708

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

2009-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1693

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-30

2008-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0505

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-31

2008-06-25

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0505

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-31

2008-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1482

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-30

2007-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1609

Unknown

2007-03-27

2007-03-31

2007-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1285

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-30

2006-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1062

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-30

2005-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1309

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-31

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0905

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-30

2004-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0659

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-31

2004-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0583

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-30

2003-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0416

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-31

2003-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$5.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-09-30

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0487

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-31

2002-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0553

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-30

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$6.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-03-30

2001-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

OMRNF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X