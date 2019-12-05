Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Olam International Limited - ADR

Stock

OLMIY

Price as of:

$25.95 -0.68 -2.55%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Olam International Limited - ADR (OLMIY)

OLMIY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.50%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.91

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OLMIY DARS™ Rating

OLMIY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$25.95

Day's Range

$25.95 - $25.95

Previous Close

$26.63

52 week low / high

$23.64 - $29.55

Percent off 52 week high

-12.18%

OLMIY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OLMIY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OLMIY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OLMIY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OLMIY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-23

$0.453923

2019-05-01

$0.533813

2018-08-23

$0.460315

2018-05-02

$0.548041

2017-08-30

$0.470407

2017-05-01

$0.377624

2016-08-18

$0.39056

2016-04-28

$0.460166

2015-08-20

$0.311218

2014-11-03

$0.773694

2013-11-04

$0.590614

2012-11-05

$0.602156

2011-11-04

$0.7164

2010-11-03

$0.34697

2010-02-25

$0.266102

OLMIY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OLMIY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OLMIY

Stock not rated.

OLMIY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.19%

-9.97%

1years

OLMIY

News
OLMIY

Research
OLMIY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OLMIY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OLMIY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4539

Unknown

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5338

Unknown

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4603

Unknown

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5480

Unknown

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4704

Unknown

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3776

Unknown

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3906

Unknown

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-09-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4602

Unknown

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3112

Unknown

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7737

Unknown

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5906

Unknown

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6022

Unknown

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7164

Unknown

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

2011-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3470

Unknown

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2661

Unknown

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

OLMIY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X