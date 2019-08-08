Best Dividend Stocks
Eaton Vance Management - Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares

Stock

OKDCC

Price as of:

$100.06 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

i
Eaton Vance Management - Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares(OKDCC) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Eaton Vance Management - Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares by scrolling below.
OKDCC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get OKDCC DARS™ Rating

OKDCC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$100.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$100.06

Day's Range

$100.06 - $100.06

Previous Close

$100.06

52 week low / high

$99.89 - $100.06

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

OKDCC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OKDCC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OKDCC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

OKDCC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OKDCC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-01

$0.056

2019-07-01

$0.0258

2019-06-03

$0.05

2019-05-01

$0.05

2019-04-01

$0.0346

2019-03-01

$0.0267

2019-02-01

$0.0267

2018-12-03

$0.073

2018-11-01

$0.0683

2018-10-01

$0.0518

2018-09-04

$0.034

2018-08-01

$0.0365

2018-07-02

$0.0379

2018-06-01

$0.0378

2018-05-01

$0.0335

2018-04-02

$0.0287

2018-03-01

$0.00645

2018-02-01

$0.005575

2018-01-02

$0.0092

OKDCC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

OKDCC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OKDCC

Stock not rated.

OKDCC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

58.97%

0years

OKDCC

OKDCC

OKDCC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OKDCC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

OKDCC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0560

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0258

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0346

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0267

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0267

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2018-12-31

Unknown

2019-01-03

2019-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0518

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0287

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0065

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0056

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0092

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-03

2018-01-05

Initial

Regular

Monthly

OKDCC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X