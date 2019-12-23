Best Dividend Stocks
Oji Holdings Corporation - ADR

Stock

OJIPY

Price as of:

$56.04 -0.98 -1.72%

Industry

Other

OJIPY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $5.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OJIPY DARS™ Rating

OJIPY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$56.04

Day's Range

$56.04 - $56.04

Previous Close

$57.02

52 week low / high

$46.28 - $62.37

Percent off 52 week high

-10.15%

OJIPY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OJIPY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

OJIPY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OJIPY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-09-27

$0.51817

2006-03-28

$0.51876

2005-09-27

$0.44092

2005-03-28

$0.476

OJIPY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

OJIPY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OJIPY

Stock not rated.

OJIPY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.09%

12.79%

3years

OJIPY

OJIPY

OJIPY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OJIPY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

OJIPY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5531

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5271

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4536

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4446

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4562

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4361

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4646

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4059

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4012

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4203

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4868

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4848

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4991

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6062

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6310

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6429

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6228

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5926

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5445

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5737

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4131

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6403

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5543

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5388

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4952

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5182

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5188

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4409

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4760

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

OJIPY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

