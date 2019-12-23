Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Oil Search Ltd - ADR

Stock

OISHY

Price as of:

$25.31 -0.17 -0.67%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Oil Search Ltd - ADR (OISHY)

OISHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.89%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.48

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

43.64%

EPS $1.10

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OISHY DARS™ Rating

OISHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$25.31

Day's Range

$25.31 - $25.31

Previous Close

$25.48

52 week low / high

$21.41 - $30.18

Percent off 52 week high

-16.14%

OISHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OISHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OISHY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OISHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OISHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-30

$0.24

2019-03-04

$0.415

2018-08-31

$0.09

2018-03-05

$0.265

2017-09-15

$0.16

2017-03-03

$0.097971

2016-09-01

$0.0436745

2016-03-04

$0.196595

2015-09-02

$0.2897805

2015-03-06

$0.5914915

2014-09-08

$0.0854645

2014-03-10

$0.0931315

2013-09-09

$0.091648

2013-03-11

$0.091893

2012-09-10

$0.0873245

2012-04-19

$0.0888005

2011-09-22

$0.0864445

2011-03-11

$0.0963865

2010-09-14

$0.095474

2010-03-12

$0.0908705

2009-09-15

$0.093618

2009-04-14

$0.197362

2008-09-23

$0.15727

2008-03-04

$0.183415

2007-10-17

$0.19541

2007-03-06

$0.15058

2006-09-26

$0.16104

OISHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OISHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OISHY

Stock not rated.

OISHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.94%

35.21%

2years

OISHY

News
OISHY

Research
OISHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OISHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OISHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2400

Unknown

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4150

Unknown

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-04-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

Unknown

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2650

Unknown

2018-03-05

2018-03-06

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1600

Unknown

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0980

Unknown

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0437

Unknown

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1966

Unknown

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2898

Unknown

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5915

Unknown

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-04-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0855

Unknown

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0931

Unknown

2014-03-10

2014-03-12

2014-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0916

Unknown

2013-09-09

2013-09-11

2013-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0919

Unknown

2013-03-11

2013-03-13

2013-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0873

Unknown

2012-09-10

2012-09-12

2012-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0888

Unknown

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0864

Unknown

2011-09-22

2011-09-26

2011-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0964

Unknown

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0955

Unknown

2010-09-14

2010-09-16

2010-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0909

Unknown

2010-03-12

2010-03-16

2010-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0936

Unknown

2009-09-15

2009-09-17

2009-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1974

Unknown

2009-04-14

2009-04-16

2009-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1573

Unknown

2008-09-23

2008-09-25

2008-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1834

Unknown

2008-03-04

2008-03-06

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1954

Unknown

2007-10-17

2007-09-27

2007-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1506

Unknown

2007-03-06

2007-03-08

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1610

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

OISHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X