Verbund AG - ADR

Stock

OEZVY

Price as of:

$10.2 +0.22 +2.2%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Verbund AG - ADR (OEZVY)

OEZVY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.60%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.06

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

16.56%

EPS $0.36

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

OEZVY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$10.2

Day's Range

$10.2 - $10.2

Previous Close

$9.98

52 week low / high

$8.54 - $12.25

Percent off 52 week high

-16.73%

OEZVY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OEZVY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

OEZVY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OEZVY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-07

$0.05975

2018-05-01

$0.06385

2017-04-11

$0.040183

2016-04-19

$0.051435

2015-04-24

$0.042705

2014-04-11

$0.11390775

2013-04-19

$0.103702

2012-04-16

$0.095124

2011-04-15

$0.107141

2010-04-09

$0.19815

2009-03-27

$0.187112

2008-04-01

$0.19282

2007-03-16

$0.13235

2006-03-22

$0.088652

OEZVY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

OEZVY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OEZVY

Stock not rated.

OEZVY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.12%

-6.42%

1years

OEZVY

OEZVY

OEZVY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OEZVY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

OEZVY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0598

Unknown

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0639

Unknown

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0402

Unknown

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0514

Unknown

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0427

Unknown

2015-04-24

2015-04-28

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1139

Unknown

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1037

Unknown

2013-04-19

2013-04-23

2013-05-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0951

Unknown

2012-04-16

2012-04-18

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1071

Unknown

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1982

Unknown

2010-04-09

2010-04-13

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1871

Unknown

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1928

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1324

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-04-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0887

Unknown

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-17

Income

Regular

Annual

OEZVY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

