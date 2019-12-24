Best Dividend Stocks
Obsidian Energy Ltd

Stock

OBE

Price as of:

$0.65 -0.02 -2.99%

Industry

Other

Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE)

OBE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS -$2.81

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

OBE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

188,800

Open Price

$0.66

Day's Range

$0.64 - $0.68

Previous Close

$0.67

52 week low / high

$0.43 - $3.85

Percent off 52 week high

-83.12%

OBE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OBE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

OBE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OBE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2015-09-28

$0.053146853

2015-06-26

$0.396503497

2015-03-27

$0.05524475524475525

2014-12-29

$0.844055944

2014-09-26

$0.883916084

2014-06-26

$0.911888112

2014-03-27

$0.874825175

2013-12-27

$0.920979021

2013-09-26

$0.951748252

2013-06-26

$1.793006993

2013-03-26

$1.843342657

2012-12-27

$1.901398601

2012-09-26

$1.926573427

2012-06-27

$1.837762238

2012-03-28

$1.903496503

2011-12-28

$1.85034965

2011-09-28

$1.851748252

2011-06-28

$1.908391608

2011-03-29

$1.930769231

OBE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

OBE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OBE

Stock not rated.

OBE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

OBE

OBE

OBE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OBE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

OBE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000 (CAD)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2015-07-30

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3965

2015-04-30

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0552

2015-03-12

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8441

2014-11-05

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8839

2014-09-18

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9119

2014-04-30

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8748

2014-03-07

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9210

2013-11-06

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9517

2013-08-08

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7930

2013-05-02

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8433

2013-02-14

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9014

2012-11-02

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9266

2012-08-09

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8378

2012-05-03

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9035

2012-02-15

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8503

2011-11-02

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8517

2011-08-09

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9084

2011-05-04

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9308

2011-02-17

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

OBE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

