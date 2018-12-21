Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

O'Shares FTSE Asia Pacific Quality Dividend ETF

Stock

OASI

Price as of:

$25.99 -0.03 -0.12%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
O'Shares FTSE Asia Pacific Quality Dividend ETF(OASI) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for O'Shares FTSE Asia Pacific Quality Dividend ETF by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

O'Shares FTSE Asia Pacific Quality Dividend ETF (OASI)

OASI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OASI DARS™ Rating

OASI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

78,500

Open Price

$25.97

Day's Range

$25.91 - $26.02

Previous Close

$26.02

52 week low / high

$24.59 - $31.31

Percent off 52 week high

-16.99%

OASI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OASI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OASI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OASI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OASI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-11-29

$0.106438

2018-10-30

$0.152016

2018-09-27

$0.089357

2018-08-30

$0.063519

2018-07-30

$0.041663

2018-06-26

$0.030266

2018-05-30

$0.030297

2018-04-27

$0.030632

2018-03-28

$0.020488

2018-02-27

$0.020151

2018-01-30

$0.020126

2017-12-22

$0.232494

2017-12-22

$0.69624

2017-12-22

$0.11128

2017-11-15

$0.068402

2017-10-16

$0.069831

2017-09-15

$0.060584

2017-08-15

$0.013137

2017-06-15

$0.040038

2017-05-15

$0.006352

2017-04-17

$0.130674

2017-03-15

$0.089488

2017-02-15

$0.005261

2017-01-17

$0.041834

2016-12-23

$0.147418

2016-11-15

$0.093702

2016-10-17

$0.093439

2016-09-15

$0.090358

2016-08-15

$0.03086

2016-07-15

$0.021419

2016-06-15

$0.032352

2016-05-16

$0.015974

2016-04-15

$0.09125

2016-03-15

$0.045399

2015-12-24

$0.244412

2015-11-16

$0.002298

2015-10-15

$0.134415

2015-09-15

$0.057312

OASI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OASI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OASI

Stock not rated.

OASI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.48%

111.13%

0years

OASI

News
OASI

Research
OASI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OASI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OASI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1064

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1520

2018-10-29

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0894

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0417

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-02

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0303

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0303

2018-05-29

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0306

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2018-03-27

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

2018-01-29

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1113

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.6962

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2325

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0684

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0606

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0131

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0064

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1307

2017-04-13

2017-04-17

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0053

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0418

2017-01-13

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1474

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0937

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0934

2016-10-14

2016-10-17

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0214

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0324

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2016-05-13

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0913

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2444

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0023

2015-11-13

2015-11-16

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1344

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0573

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

Initial

Regular

Monthly

OASI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X