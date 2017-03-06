Orbital ATK Inc
OA Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
OA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
OA Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Waste Management Increases Dividend by 3.66%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends for...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Alliant Techsystems Inc. (ATK) - this company supplies aerospace and defense products to the United States government agencies, and its prime contractors and subcontractors. The company also supplies ammunition and related accessories to law enforcement agencies and commercial customers. Its Armament Systems segment offers military ammunition and gun systems; commercial products, such as ammunition for the sport hunting/sport enthusiast market, reloading equipment, gun care products, targets and traps, rifle scopes and mounts, and binoculars; energetic products, including warheads and bomb fills, propellants for tank ammunition and tactical rocket motors, and guided advanced tactical rocket systems; integrated weapon systems comprising medium-caliber chain guns and ammunition suites; small caliber ammunitions; and tactical systems. The company's Mission Systems segment provides aerospace structures consisting of composite aircraft components, wing skins and nacelles, stringers and frames, and containment cases; advanced weapons, including precision fire weapons and missiles, large-caliber ammunition, and advanced anti-radiation guided missiles; integrated systems comprising missile warning systems and special-mission aircrafts; and tactical propulsion and controls, such as tactical rocket motors, fuzes, warheads and precision fire weapons, large-caliber ammunition, and missile components. Alliant Techsystems' Space Systems segment manufactures rocket motor systems for human and cargo launch vehicles, conventional and strategic missiles, missile defense interceptors, small and micro-satellites, satellite components, structures and subsystems, lightweight space deployables, and solar arrays, as well as provides engineering and technical services. It operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
No listed competitors at this time
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
OA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover