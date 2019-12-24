Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3

Stock

NZF

Price as of:

$16.31 +0.05 +0.31%

Industry

Other

NZF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.59%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.75

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NZF DARS™ Rating

NZF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

120,600

Open Price

$16.29

Day's Range

$16.29 - $16.35

Previous Close

$16.26

52 week low / high

$13.01 - $16.63

Percent off 52 week high

-1.92%

NZF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NZF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

NZF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NZF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0625

2019-11-14

$0.066

2019-10-11

$0.066

2019-09-12

$0.066

2019-08-14

$0.066

2019-07-12

$0.066

2019-06-13

$0.066

2019-05-14

$0.066

2019-04-12

$0.066

2019-03-14

$0.066

2019-02-14

$0.066

2019-01-14

$0.066

2018-12-13

$0.066

2018-11-14

$0.066

2018-10-12

$0.066

2018-09-13

$0.066

2018-08-14

$0.066

2018-07-12

$0.066

2018-06-14

$0.066

2018-05-14

$0.07

2018-04-12

$0.07

2018-03-14

$0.07

2018-02-14

$0.07

2018-01-11

$0.07

2017-12-14

$0.07

2017-12-14

$0.0097

2017-11-14

$0.074

2017-10-12

$0.074

2017-09-14

$0.074

2017-08-11

$0.074

2017-07-12

$0.074

2017-06-13

$0.074

2017-05-11

$0.074

2017-04-11

$0.074

2017-03-13

$0.074

2017-02-13

$0.074

2017-01-11

$0.074

2016-12-13

$0.002

2016-12-13

$0.074

2016-12-13

$0.0018

2016-11-10

$0.076

2016-10-12

$0.076

2016-09-13

$0.076

2016-08-11

$0.076

2016-07-13

$0.076

2016-06-13

$0.076

2016-05-11

$0.076

2016-04-19

$0.0559

2016-04-06

$0.0131

2016-03-11

$0.069

2016-02-10

$0.069

2016-01-13

$0.069

2015-12-11

$0.069

2015-12-11

$0.0054

2015-11-10

$0.0665

2015-10-13

$0.0665

2015-09-11

$0.0665

2015-08-12

$0.0665

2015-07-13

$0.0665

2015-06-11

$0.0665

2015-05-13

$0.064

2015-04-13

$0.064

2015-03-11

$0.064

2015-02-11

$0.0625

2015-01-13

$0.0625

2014-12-11

$0.0625

2014-12-11

$0.0017

2014-11-12

$0.0625

2014-10-10

$0.0625

2014-09-11

$0.0625

2014-08-13

$0.0625

2014-07-11

$0.0625

2014-06-11

$0.0595

2014-05-13

$0.0595

2014-04-11

$0.0595

2014-03-12

$0.0595

2014-02-12

$0.0595

2014-01-13

$0.0595

2013-12-11

$0.058

2013-12-11

$0.0002

2013-11-13

$0.058

2013-10-10

$0.058

2013-09-11

$0.058

2013-08-13

$0.058

2013-07-11

$0.058

2013-06-12

$0.058

2013-05-13

$0.0625

2013-04-11

$0.0625

2013-03-13

$0.0625

2013-02-13

$0.066

2013-01-11

$0.066

2012-12-12

$0.066

2012-12-12

$0.0017

2012-11-13

$0.0755

2012-10-11

$0.0755

2012-09-12

$0.0755

2012-08-13

$0.0755

2012-07-11

$0.0755

2012-06-13

$0.0755

2012-05-11

$0.082

2012-04-11

$0.082

2012-03-13

$0.082

2012-02-13

$0.082

2012-01-11

$0.082

2011-12-13

$0.082

2011-12-13

$0.038

2011-11-10

$0.082

2011-10-12

$0.082

2011-09-13

$0.082

2011-08-11

$0.082

2011-07-13

$0.082

2011-06-13

$0.082

2011-05-11

$0.082

2011-04-13

$0.082

2011-03-11

$0.082

2011-02-11

$0.082

2011-01-12

$0.082

2010-12-13

$0.082

2010-12-13

$0.0156

2010-11-10

$0.082

2010-10-13

$0.082

2010-09-13

$0.082

2010-08-11

$0.082

2010-07-13

$0.082

2010-06-11

$0.082

2010-05-12

$0.078

2010-04-13

$0.078

2010-03-11

$0.078

2010-02-10

$0.078

2010-01-13

$0.078

2009-12-11

$0.078

2009-12-11

$0.0449

2009-12-11

$0.0182

2009-12-11

$0.0014

2009-11-10

$0.0745

2009-10-13

$0.0745

2009-09-11

$0.0745

2009-08-12

$0.0735

2009-07-13

$0.0735

2009-06-11

$0.0735

2009-05-13

$0.0735

2009-04-13

$0.068

2009-03-11

$0.068

2009-02-11

$0.0665

2009-01-13

$0.0665

2008-12-11

$0.0665

2008-12-11

$0.0057

2008-11-12

$0.0665

2008-10-10

$0.0665

2008-09-11

$0.0665

2008-08-13

$0.064

2008-07-11

$0.064

2008-06-11

$0.064

2008-05-13

$0.064

2008-04-11

$0.064

2008-03-12

$0.064

2008-02-13

$0.064

2008-01-11

$0.064

2007-12-12

$0.064

2007-11-13

$0.064

2007-10-11

$0.064

2007-09-12

$0.0675

2007-08-13

$0.0675

2007-07-11

$0.0675

2007-06-13

$0.0675

2007-05-11

$0.0705

2007-04-11

$0.0705

2007-03-13

$0.0705

2007-02-13

$0.073

2007-01-10

$0.073

2006-12-13

$0.073

2006-12-13

$0.0198

2006-11-13

$0.073

2006-10-11

$0.073

2006-09-13

$0.073

2006-08-11

$0.073

2006-07-12

$0.073

2006-06-13

$0.073

2006-05-11

$0.077

2006-04-11

$0.077

2006-03-13

$0.077

2006-02-13

$0.077

2006-01-11

$0.077

2005-12-13

$0.077

2005-11-10

$0.077

2005-10-12

$0.077

2005-09-13

$0.077

2005-08-11

$0.0805

2005-07-13

$0.0805

2005-06-13

$0.0805

2005-05-11

$0.0805

2005-04-13

$0.0805

2005-03-11

$0.0805

2005-02-11

$0.0805

2005-01-12

$0.0805

2004-12-13

$0.0805

2004-11-10

$0.0805

2004-10-13

$0.0805

2004-09-13

$0.0805

2004-08-11

$0.0805

2004-07-13

$0.0805

2004-06-14

$0.0805

2004-05-12

$0.0805

2004-04-13

$0.0805

2004-03-11

$0.0805

2004-02-11

$0.0805

2004-01-13

$0.0805

2003-12-11

$0.0805

2003-11-12

$0.079

2003-10-10

$0.079

2003-09-11

$0.079

2003-08-13

$0.079

2003-07-11

$0.079

2003-06-11

$0.079

2003-05-13

$0.078

2003-04-11

$0.078

2003-03-12

$0.078

2003-02-12

$0.0755

2003-01-13

$0.0755

2002-12-11

$0.0755

2002-11-13

$0.0755

2002-10-10

$0.0755

2002-09-11

$0.0755

2002-08-13

$0.0755

2002-07-11

$0.0755

2002-06-12

$0.0755

2002-05-13

$0.0755

2002-04-11

$0.0755

2002-03-13

$0.0755

2002-02-13

$0.0755

2002-01-11

$0.0755

2001-12-12

$0.0755

2001-11-15

$0.0755

NZF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NZF

Stock not rated.

NZF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.40%

-7.64%

0years

NZF

News
NZF

Research
NZF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NZF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

NZF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0625

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0097

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0018

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-04-12

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2016-04-11

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

$0.0131

2016-03-29

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0054

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0690

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0017

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0002

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0017

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0660

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0014

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0182

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0057

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0665

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0198

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-08-02

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-11-09

2001-11-15

2001-11-19

2001-12-03

Initial, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

NZF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

