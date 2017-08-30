Best Dividend Stocks
New York Times Co. - Ordinary Shares - Class B

Stock

NYTAB

Price as of:

$18.2 N/A 0

Industry

Other

i
New York Times Co. - Ordinary Shares - Class B(NYTAB) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for New York Times Co. - Ordinary Shares - Class B by scrolling below.
New York Times Co. - Ordinary Shares - Class B (NYTAB)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NYTAB DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,300

Open Price

$18.2

Day's Range

$18.2 - $18.2

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$18.2 - $18.2

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NYTAB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NYTAB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NYTAB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-01

$0.05

2019-07-09

$0.05

2019-04-02

$0.05

2019-01-08

$0.04

2018-10-02

$0.04

2018-07-10

$0.04

2018-04-03

$0.04

2018-01-09

$0.04

2017-10-03

$0.04

2017-07-10

$0.04

2017-04-03

$0.04

2017-01-09

$0.04

2016-10-03

$0.04

2016-07-11

$0.04

2016-04-04

$0.04

2016-01-11

$0.04

2015-10-05

$0.04

2015-07-13

$0.04

2015-04-06

$0.04

2015-01-12

$0.04

2014-10-06

$0.04

2014-07-15

$0.04

2014-04-07

$0.04

2014-01-13

$0.04

2013-10-07

$0.04

2008-11-26

$0.06

2008-08-28

$0.23

2008-05-29

$0.23

2008-02-28

$0.23

2007-11-29

$0.23

2007-08-30

$0.23

2007-05-30

$0.23

2007-02-27

$0.175

2006-11-29

$0.175

2006-08-30

$0.175

2006-05-30

$0.175

2006-02-27

$0.165

2005-11-29

$0.165

2005-08-30

$0.165

2005-05-27

$0.165

2005-02-25

$0.155

2004-11-29

$0.155

2004-08-30

$0.155

2004-05-27

$0.155

2004-02-26

$0.145

2003-11-26

$0.145

2003-08-28

$0.145

2003-05-29

$0.145

2003-02-27

$0.135

2002-11-27

$0.135

2002-08-30

$0.135

2002-05-30

$0.135

2002-02-27

$0.125

2001-11-29

$0.125

2001-08-30

$0.125

2001-05-30

$0.125

2001-02-27

$0.115

2000-11-29

$0.115

2000-08-30

$0.115

2000-05-30

$0.115

2000-02-28

$0.105

1999-11-29

$0.105

1999-08-30

$0.105

1999-05-27

$0.105

1999-02-25

$0.095

1998-11-27

$0.095

1998-08-28

$0.095

1998-06-15

$0.095

1998-02-27

$0.085

1997-12-16

$0.085

1997-08-28

$0.08

1997-05-30

$0.08

1997-02-28

$0.075

1996-11-29

$0.075

1996-08-29

$0.07

1996-05-31

$0.07

1996-03-01

$0.07

1995-11-29

$0.07

1995-08-31

$0.07

1995-05-31

$0.07

NYTAB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NYTAB

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.72%

25.00%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-09-19

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-06-27

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-02-06

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2018-12-20

2019-01-08

2019-01-09

2019-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2018-09-21

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2018-06-28

2018-07-10

2018-07-11

2018-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2018-02-21

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-12-14

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-09-20

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-06-29

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

2017-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-02-16

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2016-12-15

2017-01-09

2017-01-11

2017-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2016-06-28

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2016-02-18

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-12-17

2016-01-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-09-17

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

2015-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-06-11

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-02-19

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

2015-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-12-18

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-09-18

2014-10-06

2014-10-08

2014-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-06-19

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-02-20

2014-04-07

2014-04-09

2014-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-12-12

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-09-19

2013-10-07

2013-10-09

2013-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-11-20

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-06-19

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-04-22

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-02-21

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-11-15

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-06-21

2007-08-30

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-03-22

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-02-22

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-11-16

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-06-15

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-04-18

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2006-02-16

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-11-17

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-06-16

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-04-26

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-02-17

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2004-11-18

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2004-06-17

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2004-04-13

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2004-02-19

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2003-11-20

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2003-06-19

2003-08-28

2003-09-02

2003-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2003-04-15

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-02-20

2003-02-27

2003-03-03

2003-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2002-11-21

2002-11-27

2002-12-02

2002-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2002-06-20

2002-08-30

2002-09-04

2002-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2002-04-16

2002-05-30

2002-06-03

2002-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-02-21

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-11-15

2001-11-29

2001-12-03

2001-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-06-21

2001-08-30

2001-09-04

2001-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-04-17

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2001-02-15

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2000-11-16

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2000-06-15

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2000-04-27

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2000-02-17

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1999-11-18

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1999-06-17

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1999-04-15

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1999-02-18

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1998-11-19

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1998-06-16

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1998-05-21

1998-06-15

1998-06-17

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1998-02-19

1998-02-27

1998-03-03

1998-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1997-11-20

1997-12-16

1997-12-02

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-07-17

1997-08-28

1997-09-02

1997-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-05-16

1997-05-30

1997-06-03

1997-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-02-20

1997-02-28

1997-03-04

1997-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-11-21

1996-11-29

1996-12-03

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-07-18

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-05-16

1996-05-31

1996-06-04

1996-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-02-15

1996-03-01

1996-03-05

1996-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1995-11-16

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1995-07-20

1995-08-31

1995-09-05

1995-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1995-05-18

1995-05-31

1995-06-06

1995-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

