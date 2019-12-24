Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund

Stock

NXJ

Price as of:

$14.58 +0.05 +0.34%

Industry

Other

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ)

NXJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.27%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.62

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NXJ DARS™ Rating

NXJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

66,500

Open Price

$14.53

Day's Range

$14.51 - $14.6

Previous Close

$14.53

52 week low / high

$12.55 - $14.82

Percent off 52 week high

-1.62%

NXJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NXJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

NXJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NXJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0515

2019-12-12

$0.0104

2019-11-14

$0.0545

2019-10-11

$0.0545

2019-09-12

$0.0545

2019-08-14

$0.0545

2019-07-12

$0.0545

2019-06-13

$0.0545

2019-05-14

$0.0545

2019-04-12

$0.0545

2019-03-14

$0.0545

2019-02-14

$0.0545

2019-01-14

$0.0545

2018-12-13

$0.0545

2018-11-23

$0.0778

2018-11-14

$0.0545

2018-10-12

$0.0545

2018-09-13

$0.0545

2018-08-14

$0.0545

2018-07-12

$0.0545

2018-06-14

$0.0545

2018-05-14

$0.058

2018-04-12

$0.058

2018-03-14

$0.058

2018-02-14

$0.058

2018-01-11

$0.058

2017-12-14

$0.058

2017-11-22

$0.0028

2017-11-14

$0.058

2017-10-12

$0.058

2017-09-14

$0.058

2017-08-11

$0.058

2017-07-12

$0.058

2017-06-13

$0.058

2017-05-11

$0.058

2017-04-11

$0.058

2017-03-13

$0.058

2017-02-13

$0.0605

2017-01-11

$0.0605

2016-12-13

$0.0605

2016-12-13

$0.0029

2016-11-10

$0.0605

2016-10-12

$0.0605

2016-09-13

$0.0605

2016-08-11

$0.065

2016-07-13

$0.065

2016-06-13

$0.065

2016-05-11

$0.068

2016-04-13

$0.068

2016-03-11

$0.068

2016-02-10

$0.068

2016-01-13

$0.068

2015-12-11

$0.068

2015-12-11

$0.0081

2015-11-10

$0.068

2015-10-13

$0.068

2015-09-11

$0.068

2015-08-12

$0.068

2015-07-13

$0.068

2015-06-11

$0.068

2015-05-13

$0.068

2015-04-13

$0.068

2015-03-11

$0.068

2015-02-11

$0.068

2015-01-13

$0.068

2014-12-11

$0.068

2014-12-11

$0.0002

2014-11-05

$0.0625

2014-10-10

$0.0625

2014-09-11

$0.0625

2014-08-13

$0.0625

2014-07-11

$0.0625

2014-06-11

$0.0605

2014-05-13

$0.0605

2014-04-11

$0.0605

2014-03-12

$0.0605

2014-02-12

$0.0605

2014-01-13

$0.0605

2013-12-11

$0.055

2013-12-11

$0.0002

2013-11-13

$0.055

2013-10-10

$0.055

2013-09-11

$0.055

2013-08-13

$0.055

2013-07-11

$0.055

2013-06-12

$0.055

2013-05-13

$0.055

2013-04-11

$0.055

2013-03-13

$0.055

2013-02-13

$0.058

2013-01-11

$0.058

2012-12-12

$0.058

2012-11-13

$0.0655

2012-10-11

$0.0655

2012-09-12

$0.0655

2012-08-13

$0.0655

2012-07-11

$0.0655

2012-06-13

$0.0655

2012-05-11

$0.0695

2012-04-11

$0.0695

2012-03-13

$0.0695

2012-02-13

$0.0695

2012-01-11

$0.0695

2011-12-13

$0.0695

2011-12-13

$0.0054

2011-11-10

$0.0695

2011-10-12

$0.0695

2011-09-13

$0.0695

2011-08-11

$0.0695

2011-07-13

$0.0695

2011-06-13

$0.0695

2011-05-11

$0.0695

2011-04-13

$0.0695

2011-03-11

$0.0695

2011-02-11

$0.0695

2011-01-12

$0.0695

2010-12-13

$0.0695

2010-12-13

$0.024

2010-11-10

$0.0695

2010-10-13

$0.0695

2010-09-13

$0.0695

2010-08-11

$0.0695

2010-07-13

$0.0695

2010-06-11

$0.0695

2010-05-12

$0.066

2010-04-13

$0.066

2010-03-11

$0.066

2010-02-10

$0.065

2010-01-13

$0.065

2009-12-11

$0.065

2009-12-11

$0.0072

2009-11-10

$0.061

2009-10-13

$0.061

2009-09-11

$0.061

2009-08-12

$0.059

2009-07-13

$0.059

2009-06-11

$0.059

2009-05-13

$0.059

2009-04-13

$0.055

2009-03-11

$0.055

2009-02-11

$0.055

2009-01-13

$0.039

2009-01-13

$0.055

2008-12-11

$0.055

2008-12-11

$0.0379

2008-11-12

$0.055

2008-10-10

$0.055

2008-09-11

$0.055

2008-08-13

$0.055

2008-07-11

$0.055

2008-06-11

$0.055

2008-05-13

$0.055

2008-04-11

$0.055

2008-03-12

$0.055

2008-02-13

$0.055

2008-01-11

$0.055

2007-12-12

$0.055

2007-12-12

$0.0269

2007-11-13

$0.055

2007-10-11

$0.055

2007-09-12

$0.058

2007-08-13

$0.058

2007-07-11

$0.058

2007-06-13

$0.058

2007-05-11

$0.062

2007-04-11

$0.062

2007-03-13

$0.062

2007-02-13

$0.0645

2007-01-10

$0.0645

2006-12-13

$0.0645

2006-12-13

$0.0053

2006-11-13

$0.0645

2006-10-11

$0.0645

2006-09-13

$0.0645

2006-08-11

$0.0645

2006-07-12

$0.0645

2006-06-13

$0.0645

2006-05-11

$0.068

2006-04-11

$0.068

2006-03-13

$0.068

2006-02-13

$0.0715

2006-01-11

$0.0715

2005-12-13

$0.0715

2005-12-13

$0.1034

2005-11-10

$0.0715

2005-10-12

$0.0715

2005-09-13

$0.0715

2005-08-11

$0.0715

2005-07-13

$0.0715

2005-06-13

$0.0715

2005-05-11

$0.0755

2005-04-13

$0.0755

2005-03-11

$0.0755

2005-02-11

$0.0785

2005-01-12

$0.0785

2004-12-13

$0.0785

2004-11-10

$0.0785

2004-10-13

$0.0785

2004-09-13

$0.0785

2004-08-11

$0.0785

2004-07-13

$0.0785

2004-06-14

$0.0785

2004-05-12

$0.0785

2004-04-13

$0.0785

2004-03-11

$0.0785

2004-02-11

$0.0785

2004-01-13

$0.0785

2003-12-11

$0.0785

2003-11-12

$0.0785

2003-10-10

$0.0785

2003-09-11

$0.0785

2003-08-13

$0.0765

2003-07-11

$0.0765

2003-06-11

$0.0765

2003-05-13

$0.075

2003-04-11

$0.075

2003-03-12

$0.075

2003-02-12

$0.072

2003-01-13

$0.072

2002-12-11

$0.072

2002-11-13

$0.071

2002-10-10

$0.071

2002-09-11

$0.071

2002-08-13

$0.071

2002-07-11

$0.071

2002-06-12

$0.071

2002-05-13

$0.071

2002-04-11

$0.071

2002-03-13

$0.071

2002-02-13

$0.071

2002-01-11

$0.071

2001-12-12

$0.071

2001-11-13

$0.071

2001-10-11

$0.071

2001-09-12

$0.071

2001-08-13

$0.071

2001-07-11

$0.071

2001-06-13

$0.071

NXJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NXJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NXJ

Stock not rated.

NXJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.46%

-17.52%

1years

NXJ

NXJ

NXJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NXJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

NXJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0104

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2018-11-14

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0028

2017-11-14

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0029

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0605

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0081

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0002

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-11-11

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-10-28

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0002

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0054

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0072

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-12-01

2009-01-13

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0269

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0053

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1034

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-08-02

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-11-02

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-09-04

2001-09-12

2001-09-15

2001-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-15

2001-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

NXJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X